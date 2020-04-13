Wynn Handman, star theater professor, dies of coronavirus at 97

Wynn Handman, co-founder of the American Place Theater, the non-profit Off Broadway company that championed a young playwright named Sam Shepard and performed actors such as Dustin Hoffman, Rául Juliá, Faye Dunaway, John Leguizamo and Robert De Niro at the start of their career, died of complications from the coronavirus Saturday April 11 at his home in New York. He was 97 years old.

Her death was announced by her daughter Laura Handman.

Handman co-founded APT in 1963 with Michael Tolan and Sidney Lanier, and theater would quickly become a key player on the New York theater scene. In 1964, the theater presented its first complete production: The Old Glory, winner of Obie, by Robert Lowell, directed by Jonathan Miller (“Beyond the Fringe”) and with Frank Langella, Lester Rawlins and Roscoe Lee Browne.

APT quickly built a reputation as a springboard for writers (Shepard, Steve Tesich, Emily Mann, Richard Nelson, Frank Chin), writer-performers (Leguizamo, Aasif Mandvi, Eric Bogosian) and a remarkable blend of actors (Hoffman, Juliáá, Dunaway, de Niro, Morgan Freeman, Richard Gere, James Caan, Joel Gray, Michael Douglas and Olympia Dukakis, among others).

Handman’s impact as a theater teacher has also had an impact, with students like Alec Baldwin, Mia Farrow, Allison Janney, Christopher Walken, Denzel Washington, Susan Lucci and Burt Reynolds, as a sample.

Director of numerous APT productions, Handman spoke to biographer Jeremy Gerard (“Wynn Place Show”) about his motivations for starting theater. “I wanted to achieve,” said Handman. “I became very aware that if a play was not commercial – that is, for Broadway – it had no place.”

Until 2002, APT was located on W. 46th Street, the place was then taken over by the Roundabout Theater Company and renamed Laura Pels Theater. Handman continued to teach, on a limited basis, until he fell ill in early March. Documentary by director Billy Lyons on Handman, “It takes a fool”, presented at Tribeca Film Festival 2019 and is broadcast on Netflix.

Handman is survived by their daughters Laura Handman and Liza Handman and their families. A celebration of life will be scheduled when public gatherings are safe.