World’s biggest water fight canceled in Thailand amid coronavirus

The coronavirus has just thrown cold water all over the world’s biggest aquatic fight.

The celebration of the Buddhist New Year in Thailand by Songkran – which includes a packed water festival, where revelers extinguish each other with spray guns and throw water on vans in free fight – a has been postponed this year as the country turns its attention to limiting the coronavirus epidemic, Thai government officials said on Monday.

A total of 2,579 cases of coronavirus and 40 deaths have been confirmed in Thailand since the start of the epidemic in January, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the Government Center for the Administration of the COVID-19 situation on Monday.

Office worker Ratikorn Cheunsuksombook, 40, told Reuters he was disappointed with the cancellation.

“I have to stay at home, I can’t go anywhere,” he said. “I want to see my friends, but none of them want to see me.”

“It’s strange,” said Srisopa Phogphun, another resident who was looking forward to the celebration. “It looks like it’s supposed to be a long weekend, even if it is postponed until later in the year, but it’s not the same thing.”

Last week, the Thai government urged the public to avoid all Songkran activities – including trips to the hometowns and pouring water for the blessings of older family members.

Authorities have also announced a ban on the sale of alcohol to limit social gatherings.

Shopping centers in Bangkok have been closed, with the exception of restaurants for delivery, and a national curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

