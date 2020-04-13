Why the United States has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world

Trump’s latest attack target is the World Health Organization (WHO), which plays a key role in helping governments around the world fight this disease. Here’s what Trump tweeted February 24: “The Coronavirus is very under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all the countries concerned. CDC & World Health have worked hard and very intelligently.” Yet now, with Trump’s approach, a tragic and obvious failure ( except to his ardent followers), he turns against WHO because, he says, they “called it wrong”.

His hyper-partisan and irresponsible allies in Congress follow his example, call for the United States to cut funding to WHO in the midst of the pandemic. It is difficult to think of a more shameful policy that would put an end to any semblance of global responsibility by the United States. These members of Congress have a responsibility to their suffering constituents, not to a reckless president. They should focus on the tragedy unfolding at home, rather than being Trump’s propaganda agents.

The attacks on the WHO are absurd. All countries have access to the same information at the same time. Why have Asian countries succeeded when the United States and many in Europe have failed so badly? The answer is national leadership and public health preparedness, not WHO, which reported to all countries at the same time and in the same way. An obvious truth is that WHO is only a source of information for the United States and other countries. The United States has its own experts, legions of them. It has its own intelligence agencies. It has its own epidemiological surveillance network. He could directly observe China’s growing alarm and dramatic actions, including China containment from Wuhan from January 23.

What part of it was so hard for Trump to understand?

Here is the simple truth. Alarms rang from the end of December. Taiwan, for example, started taking urgent precautions from December 31, 2019. American intelligence agencies write to Trump alarmed in early January. Director of the China Center for Disease Control personally called the director of the Centers for Disease Control in the United States on January 3. Peter Navarro, Trump advisor to the White House wrote an urgent memo on January 28 warning of the potential of the virus.

Trump said he never seen these reports and memos. I believe Trump on this. He is an absent president, except for his rallies, his reality briefings and his golf games. He is supported by a cabal of elites on the theory that little can go wrong if the stock market is up and taxes are low.

Trump will continue to fumble against the WHO and China and any other target to divert attention. However, the results are clear: China has mastered the epidemic, unlike the United States. China has implemented a strict national lock, unlike the United States. China has deployed its best technologists and companies to get the job done. In fact, Trump repeatedly rented China in February, only turning against China when the situation became difficult in the United States.

Unlike China, which turned to its public health experts, Trump turned to Vice President Mike Pence and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Thousands of Americans are dying needlessly and we are still a long way from any coherent national plan. It is only governors and mayors who jostle and consult with experts from their public health systems, universities and other scientific institutions.

What would such a national plan be? It’s obvious and I described before.

We would contact symptomatic individuals and isolate them promptly. We would research their contacts and also test them. We would use phone applications and online registries to support the tracing, testing and isolation processes. We would look for symptoms of the public at bus and train stations, airports and other public places. We would wear masks in public and constantly use hand sanitizers. Our goal would be to identify and isolate potential Covid-19 cases as soon and as quickly as possible using standard public health measures that should have been used from the start but were not. In short, we would do what the Asian countries have done to control the epidemic.

America’s failure is obvious to everyone, even if Trump’s loyalists don’t know it. We are at the end of the story “Wizard of Oz”. The curtain was pulled aside to reveal the rogue man behind the curtain. Our choice is like that of Dorothy: to return to the country of competence that we knew formerly or to remain in the murderous dream kingdom of Trump.