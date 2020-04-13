Why everyone makes bread

Bread dough is on the rise in western households, while quarantined bakers exorcise their cabin fever with kneading and furious punches. Commercial yeast manufacturers – the tiny living things behind good bread, beer and wine – say demand is climbing to near unmanageable levels.

But there is still a lot of bread in the stores – and the proliferation of balls, baguettes and buns on social media suggests that most home bakers barely accumulate their reserves of flour for lean times.

On the contrary, for those who are trapped in a monotonous everyday landscape, unable to help or change the crisis outside, the making of bread offers the relief of a consuming task: you cannot check your phone to integrate infection statistics while you’re at the dough elbows.

The sticky process also refutes the endless routines of disinfection, alcohol wipes and bleach: making bread means become familiar with microorganisms , wake the dormant yeast with heat or trap them in the air, feeding them flour, marking time with their breath while the dough rises on an air scaffold.

“It’s funny because only a month ago everyone was on a gluten-free diet. Now suddenly everyone is a baker,” says Maddalena Borsato, a researcher in bread philosophy at the University. from the gastronomic sciences of Turin, and former baker to several of the most legendary pasticcerias in Italy.

In Italy and France, where large bakeries are around every corner, the rush to make bread at home is particularly unusual. Borsato hypothesizes that it is about solidarity despite social distancing.

“It’s something you don’t just do for yourself, you also do for others,” she says. “Everyone cooks a lot and posts and shares pictures of their bread, but they can’t actually share their bread, so it’s shared symbolically.”

In addition, no one will be wiser if you eat whole bread.