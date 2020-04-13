WHO prepares for cuts despite criticism of coronaviruses

World Health Organization Defends Amid Growing Public Criticism Over Its Management Of The Coronavirus Pandemic – As The Attacked Agency Prepares For President Trump To Cut Funding, Or Even Completely Replace It By Channeling funding to other existing health organizations.

Key figures in the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, would prepare recommendations to the Commander-in-Chief on the best way to reduce payments to WHO, according to the Washington Post.

The move comes after the organization spent days defending its actions following criticism from public health and administration officials, as well as from the president’s allies – some even calling for an investigation into his response to the coronavirus.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has twice accused the UN health agency of covering China during Fox News appearances last week, tell “Fox & Friends” Friday that it supported a full investigation by the President of the Senate for Foreign Relations Jim Risch (R-Ida.), who had called for an investigation into the matter.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was lukewarm at the idea of ​​blaming WHO directly, saying he “would rather not get involved”, Fox News appearance last Wednesday, But recognize over the weekend so many things went wrong that led to the pandemic.

“You know I don’t know where the missteps went. The only thing I know with the end result is that very early on we didn’t get correct information. And the incorrect information was spread from the start because you know when the first cases were identified, I think on December 31 in China, and we realized that, they said it was just from animal to human period. ”Fauci said on Saturday evening to Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday called on WHO to investigate what the Chinese government “did and didn’t tell the world” about the virus before it becomes a pandemic .

“I think that in order to move forward, WHO must take action after the fact [report] which specifically examines what China has done or has not said to the world and how it has thwarted the global response to it, “Gottlieb told CBS “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“I also think that they should assume the role of Taiwan in the global health community and allow them to attend the World Health Assembly,” he said.

Haley shared Gottlieb’s position on Taiwan, saying in his Friday appearance “Fox & Friends” that state warnings being ignored in favor of China’s word, especially given that China considers Taiwan a rogue province , showed how the agency gives the Communist Party Special Treatment.

“I mean, look at the timeline. You have, on December 30: Taiwan goes and says to the WHO, “We believe and have evidence that there is human-to-human transmission.” Then, on January 14, you have: WHO chief Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus], says “we don’t see any evidence of human-to-human transmission,” said the former governor of South Carolina.

As for the Trump administration’s position, White House officials have started writing a letter which, if approved, will announce a suspension of WHO funding, Politico reports. The letter also announces a reduction in funding for a related organization, the Pan American Health Organization.

The document would also order officials from the State Department and other institutions to try to channel money to other existing health organizations.

President Trump teased that his administration would take action to punish the agency, telling reporters on Friday that they would own the aid.

“As you know, we give them about $ 500 million a year. And we’re going to be talking about this next week. We will have a lot to say about this. We will hold it back, ”he said.

For his part, special envoy David Nabarro went to the NBC “Meet the Press” on Sunday to defend the management of events by his organization and speak out for the Chinese Communist Party, saying that they are unable to to doubt the data supplied to them by other countries. .

“We do not have the power within the World Health Organization to go and inspect beyond what countries tell us. It was made clear in the treaty that governments agreed in 2005 on how nations work together and how WHO works. We believe what we have. We work with what we have. “

In 2019, U.S. contributions to WHO exceeded $ 400 million, according to Reuters.