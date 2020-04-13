What you need to know about coronavirus on Monday, April 13

Fauci also revealed yesterday that calls for vital social distancing measures had faced “a lot of setback” at the start of the epidemic in the United States and that more lives could have been saved. His comments to CNN seemed to confirm parts of a New York Times story about the Trump administration’s faux pas at the start of the pandemic.

Q: Why is everyone suddenly making bread?

across the West, as quarantined bakers exorcise their cabin fever with furious kneading. Stocking up on ingredients for life's personnel is not crazy – many countries have already restricted grain exports, sensitive to the fact that the shortage of bread has long been a cause of revolution. The future of wheat is also on the rise. Although there is still a lot of bread in the stores, making bread offers the relief of a task consuming everything: you can't check your phone to view infection statistics while you have your elbows in dough.

WHAT’S IMPORTANT TODAY

Europe takes its first steps towards openness

Spain has started to relax the restrictions, allowing some people to return to work today, even as the country continues to face one of the worst epidemics in the world. The decision – which is not without controversy – targets sectors such as construction and manufacturing, but non-essential services such as retail stores, bars and entertainment must remain closed. “We cannot even know what kind of normalcy we are returning to,” said the Prime Minister of Spain last week.

Spain is not the only European country take the first provisional measures towards opening this week: Austria authorizes the opening of certain small stores, hardware stores and garden centers from Tuesday, while Denmark plans to send children back to school on Wednesday. Some measures have already been relaxed in the Czech Republic, where essential travel outside the country will be allowed from Tuesday and hardware and bicycle shops are expected to open from Thursday.

Oil nations reach deal to cut production

Russia and Saudi Arabia reach agreement with other major crude producers to cut oil production in an effort to stabilize a market shaken by the pandemic, after President Trump made the unconventional decision to get involved.

Oil prices improved during Asian trading hours today after OPEC + concluded global stocks plummet

UK could be ‘most affected’ country in Europe

British government criticized for shortage of front-end personal protective equipment and insufficient level of national testing one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from hospital and praised the National Health Service for “saving” his life.

When the death toll in the country exceeded 10,000, one of the government’s scientific advisers, Jeremy Farrar, told the BBC that the UK was likely to be “one of the worst, if not the most affected country in Europe”.

Fears of viruses trigger xenophobia and racism in China

“As a black man living in China right now, it’s pretty scary.” Africans in Guangzhou are on the alert after some have been evicted from their homes by owners and turned back from hotels, although many claim to have no recent travel history or known contact with Covid-19 patients, Jenni Marsh writes

As fears over imported cases fuel anti-foreign sentiment, Beijing is tightening its grip on coronavirus research – the last efforts of the Chinese government to control the account of the origins of the pandemic in the middle of a clash with the United States.

Lines at food banks increase as farmers destroy food

Millions of people across America risk their health to wait in line for hours for groceries and unemployment assistance. Aerial photos showing rows of thousands of cars outside a Texas food bank went viral over the weekend. But there is a growing mismatch between the demand for food banks and farmers who have to destroy fresh vegetables or throw away gallons of milk, due to a lack of demand from restaurants and other business operations.

ON OUR RADAR

Statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio put on a white doctor’s coat to honor health care workers.

From a solo performance by Andrea Bocelli to car services, here are some of the ways the world has celebrated Easter Sunday.

The pandemic has made a new victim: emojis. A nonprofit that oversees emoji standards said it was delaying a new batch until September 2021 due to fallout from the coronavirus.

A man decided to climb to the height of Mount Everest for charity – in the comfort of your own home.

Thailand’s most popular beach island, normally crowded with tourists, is now deserted as it locks out and cases flock.

It’s an expensive round of “essential drinks.” Seven people were fined $ 1,000 each for violating a home stay order.

BEST TIPS

From hiking on the Appalachian Trail to picnics at Hanging Rock in Australia, here are some of the best books to transport you away from home.

One of the most excruciating parts of the pandemic for many people is the feeling of helplessness. That’s some how you can make a difference, locally and globally.

Some people find a social connection by hosting virtual happy hours. If you’re looking to proxy through the spirits in your bar cart, here are some adventurous mixology recipes try.

TODAY’S PODCAST

“Don’t rush into bonds or money. For most investors, especially young people, stocks will give you the best chance for solid returns in the long run.” – Christine Romans, CNN chief sales correspondent