“We are trapped”: immigrant women detained during a pandemic speak out

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the concerns of advocates of detention conditions in the country’s immigration prisons. CBS News interviewed five women detained in a for-profit prison in Jena, Louisiana, who plead for their release.

Like many of the approximately 34,000 immigrants currently detained by the ICE, women feel helpless to protect themselves from the deadly contagion, which has already infected at least 61 detainees and 19 employees at more than two dozen facilities in 11 states. Excerpts from interviews with women are shown below.

Arlet Victoria Remón Pérez

Cuban asylum seeker

“We also risk dying. We are also people, human beings. And here in this detention center, they do not protect us.”

“We came to this country to ask for protection.”

“Only our families are worried about us. They are suffering with us. But the whole world seems to have forgotten that we are here, and that we are human, and that we can also get sick, and that we can also die in a place. like this.”

Eliana Hecheverría

Cuban asylum seeker

“We will all get sick, from us immigrants here, to the officers and their families as well. We will all get sick.”

“(I have come) in search of protection, but I have encountered quite the opposite. I have come in search of freedom, but I have been detained for a year. And in the end, I think I may have to to be back to Cuba. And that’s not what I want because I can’t go back to Cuba because of my political opinion and my sexual orientation. “

Marlene Seo

Green card holder, born in Mexico

“They forget us. All the rules that are followed there are not applied inside here – not at all.”

“Why does this process have to be so long? It’s immigration. You don’t pay for a crime. You just wait for an immigration process. It shouldn’t take that long. America is based on immigrants, based on immigrants. Why are we subject to waiting so long for a simple decision? “

“I was so overwhelmed by everyone’s story, and I have to translate for everyone, so they tell me everything, and I can’t offload my burden on anyone, but I’m just taking everyone’s story and my heart’s heavy on everyone’s pain. ”

“I rely on my faith, on God’s help and on my help. But it’s difficult. I can’t speak for my family, but for me it has been a very, very emotional roller coaster. I never had to deal with something so serious and … I don’t see humanity. “

Daria

Russian immigrant

“I’m afraid because it’s such a crazy situation, like outside and inside. We are not safe here, because there are so many people, so many girls.”

“We are in a dangerous place. I could understand if we could return to our countries, but our countries are closed.”

Ana

Dominican immigrant