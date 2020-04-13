Walmart CEO says we are in the hair color phase of panic buying

Now the hair clippers and hair dyes are flying off the shelves.

In recent weeks, the purchasing habits of Americans reflect the way in which the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve and affect daily life.

After filling up on food and consumables, buyers turned to puzzles, games, and other forms of timeless entertainment and education, he said.

Now sales show that – without the opportunity to venture into a hair salon – people go shaggy.

“People are starting to need a haircut,” said McMillon. “You see more beard and hair color trimmers and things like that. It’s interesting to watch the dynamics play out.”

Here is an overview of the evolution of purchasing habits in recent weeks:

Week 1: Disinfectants, soaps and hand sanitizers

The first wave of intensified purchases showed that consumers were purchasing various means of protection as the virus spreads in the United States – masks, cleaning products and hand sanitizers.

During the week ending March 7, sales of hand sanitizers soared 470% from the previous year, according to data from Nielsen. Sales of aerosol disinfectants increased 385%.

“We strive to keep our shelves filled with products similar to those where a blizzard is requested and people know they could be stuck at home”, Andrea Karns, vice president of sales and marketing at Karns Foods, a A family-run chain of nine stores in Pennsylvania, said CNN Business in early March.

Week 2: Toilet paper

Then, in a buying spree that much baffled and served as inspiration for the memes from Covid-19 and calculators , buyers have stocked toilet paper.

“Most factories already operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They operate at fixed capacity,” Tom Sellars, CEO of Sellars Absorbent Materials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, told CNN last month. “It’s not like there is an idle machine that can be launched to increase production.”

Nielsen reported that toilet tissue, handkerchiefs and paper towels all experienced triple-digit sales increases in the week ending March 14. That same week, sales of aerosol disinfectants increased 519%, according to Nielsen.

Weeks 3 and 4: spiral hams and baker’s yeast

In the weeks ending March 21 and March 28, baker’s yeast sales increased more than any other packaged consumer product, up 647% and 457%, respectively, in the same weeks in 2019. Spiral hams were also popular, with sales reaching 622% and 413%, during the same period, according to Nielsen.

The flour and yeast manufacturers say that there is no shortage of supply for their products (in addition, there is never really a shortage of yeast ). They are just trying to catch up, as are other manufacturers whose products are suddenly in demand.

“It will take a minute for the supply chain to respond to much more demand in such a short time,” Sherri Merrill, purchasing manager for Bob’s Red Mill, says Quartz

Week 5: Hair clippers and hair dye on the rise

Spiral ham was still king during the week ending April 4, but data from Nielsen also showed that consumers were starting to gravitate to other products for maintain their mane

Sales of hair clippers increased 166% and hair coloring products increased 23% from the same period a year earlier, according to Nielsen.

Americans have become barbers and do-it-yourself stylists, as hair salons across the country have temporarily closed to maintain measures of social distancing.

Monique Campbell, owner of Endless Extensions in Dallas, told Dallas Morning News this closure is financially stressful, but it understands the situation.

“By asking a stylist to come see you or go to their house, it’s always a very high risk,” she said, the report said. “I don’t want to put myself in danger [of catching the coronavirus] just to make sure someone’s hair looks pretty. “