Video of Japanese Prime Minister at home with pet dog provokes social media reaction

During the coronavirus pandemic, many multinational companies turned to messaging and video conferencing software such as Slack and Webex to stay in touch with colleagues. But in Japan, around 80% of companies can’t let their employees work remotely, according to 2019 government data.

Posted on Twitter , the video shows Abe reading a book, sipping a hot drink and relaxing with his pet dog while a musician serenades him online from another location.

“We cannot see our friends or go out to drink. However, such actions (staying at home) save many lives and relieve the pressure on healthcare professionals who face very difficult circumstances,” Abe tweeted. . “Thank you to everyone for their cooperation.”

Abe’s tweet urging people to stay at home comes as much of Japan has entered its first weekend under the state of emergency.