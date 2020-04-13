Video of Japanese Prime Minister at home with pet dog provokes social media reaction

by April 13, 2020 Top News
Video of Japanese Prime Minister at home with pet dog provokes social media reaction

During the coronavirus pandemic, many multinational companies turned to messaging and video conferencing software such as Slack and Webex to stay in touch with colleagues. But in Japan, around 80% of companies can’t let their employees work remotely, according to 2019 government data.
Posted on Twitter, the video shows Abe reading a book, sipping a hot drink and relaxing with his pet dog while a musician serenades him online from another location.

“We cannot see our friends or go out to drink. However, such actions (staying at home) save many lives and relieve the pressure on healthcare professionals who face very difficult circumstances,” Abe tweeted. . “Thank you to everyone for their cooperation.”

Abe’s tweet urging people to stay at home comes as much of Japan has entered its first weekend under the state of emergency.

Earlier in April, Abe faced public backlash after declaring that the government would distribute two reusable cloth masks to about 50 million households amid growing concern over medical shortages.

The number of confirmed cases has increased in recent days, after it appeared that Japan’s initial response had brought the virus relatively under control. At least 7,967 cases were reported across the country on Monday, including 712 cases linked to the Diamond Princess Cruise, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health.


Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/13/asia/japan-coronavirus-pm-video-backlash-dp-intl-hnk-scli/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Apollo 13 astronauts and flight controllers reflect on 'successful failure'

Apollo 13 astronauts and flight controllers reflect on ‘successful failure’

April 13, 2020
live news

Hand of Indian police officer cut during sword attack during coronavirus lockout

April 13, 2020
PLA's Chinese Navy checks the coronavirus and the deployment of the aircraft carrier proves it, says a report

PLA’s Chinese Navy checks the coronavirus and the deployment of the aircraft carrier proves it, says a report

April 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *