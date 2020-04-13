Video of Japanese Prime Minister at home with pet dog provokes social media reaction

“We cannot see our friends or go out to drink. However, such actions (staying at home) save many lives and relieve the pressure on healthcare professionals who face very difficult circumstances,” Abe tweeted. . “Thank you to everyone for their cooperation.”
Abe’s tweet urging people to stay at home comes as much of Japan has entered its first weekend under the state of emergency.
The number of confirmed cases has increased in recent days, after it appeared that Japan’s initial response had brought the virus relatively under control. At least 7,967 cases were reported across the country on Monday, including 712 cases linked to the Diamond Princess Cruise, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health.
