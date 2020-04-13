Trump tweets Easter wishes as Americans stay under coronavirus control

“But this Easter will be very different from the others because in many cases we will be separated – physically only – from our churches. We will not be sitting side by side, which we would like to be. And soon we will be again” said Trump, in a recorded video message.

“But right now, we keep the separation. We get rid of the plague,” he said, adding: “Celebrate, bring the family together like no other, we have a lot to be thankful for. Happy Easter, everyone. ”

Jeffress, who contrasted the challenges of the coronavirus with the scriptures in his Sunday message to listeners, welcomed the president at the start of the service.

“And today I would like to welcome a very special visitor, a great friend of mine, our great President Donald Trump. Mr. Chair, we are so honored that you would choose to worship with us today”, said Jeffress. adding that “millions and millions of Christians” are praying for Trump as he goes through the crisis. Jeffress, a Southern Baptist who vigorously campaigned for Trump in 2016 and preached in private service for him before the inauguration, has a long history of inflammatory remarks about Muslims, Mormons, Catholics and homosexuals. The pastor called the heresies of Islam and Mormonism “the pit of hell”, suggested that the Catholic church was led astray by Satan, accused former President Barack Obama of “preparing the ground” for the ‘Antichrist and disseminate false statistics on the prevalence of HIV among gays, who according to him live a “miserable” and “dirty” lifestyle.

