Trump to weigh options on WHO funding and reforms amid coronavirus pandemic

Washington – President Trump will soon be presented with options regarding US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as assessments of how the organization could be reformed, in response to his criticisms of management by the organization of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the president announced on Friday, he plans to make an announcement this week. The State Department is pushing for WHO reforms rather than full funding or the creation of a new international body, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested when he said at the briefing from the White House Coronavirus task force that the United States is “reassessing” its finances. support.

In short, the question is not whether to remove WHO altogether in the middle of a pandemic, but rather how to use American funding as leverage to make the changes the United States wants to see. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb proposed two possible actions WHO could take Sunday appearance on “Face the Nation”.

“I think that in the future, WHO should engage in an after-action report that specifically examines what China has said or not said to the world and how this has thwarted the global response to it,” said Gottlieb . “I also think they should take on the role of Taiwan in the global health community and allow them to attend the World Health Assembly.” China refuses to recognize Taiwan’s independence from the People’s Republic and has excluded it from the international organization.

The pandemic has made this particular confrontation the most publicized version of a fight that the State Department is waging to push back the global influence of China within various international organizations.

As for the virus, the Trump administration specifically objects to the failure of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership to share research on human-to-human transmission earlier with the WHO. The United States claims that the WHO was willing to accept the CCP’s propaganda and amplify it, rather than asking for more information that could have helped to fight the global pandemic.

The Trump administration also objects to the fact that Beijing has not shared live virus samples with other governments, which would have helped international researchers understand early versions of the pathogen. Researchers only gained access to the genome sequence – not the live virus itself – after a consortium of scientists from the Shanghai Public Health Center published it online. US officials argue that real samples would have been useful for the development of a vaccine.

“WHO should have made them do this,” said Gottlieb on “Face the Nation.”

“If they had shared this information early, we could have developed a diagnostic test earlier, validated earlier,” he added.

The underlying argument put forward by the United States is that this pandemic is an example of how the lack of transparency and the CCP’s disregard for human rights can become dangerous for the rest of the world. It is not the only bureaucratic spit. The United States has tried to ensure that Chinese candidates do not win key positions in international organizations such as the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). U.S. Ambassador Andrew Bremberg, appointed by Trump, led the effort in Geneva as the permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations Office and other international organizations.

“It became clear that this was misinformation from the start,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told Fox News on Saturday when asked about details that had been publicly shared by China and WHO regarding the transmission of the coronavirus. in China. He said it was not the time to blame.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who reports directly to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has taken a diplomatic tone on “CBS This Morning” last week.

“WHO can only react to the data provided to it, and when you come back to the chronology, it was only, I think, around mid-January that China reported that there had been a transmission interhuman, “said Birx.

Despite these problems, many U.S. diplomats say WHO’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus worldwide remain critical, in large part because there is a persistent risk that the virus will be reintroduced to the United States and resumed. forces in the fall. .

“Unless we master this globally, there is a very good chance that it will take on a seasonality in the sense that even if we – and I hope it’s not just” if ” , but “when” – we get to the point where it is really at a very low level, we have to be prepared that, as it is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet, that as we enter next season we can see the start of a resurgence, “Fauci said “Face the Nation” last Sunday.

The United States remains the main financial contributor to WHO, which will soon have to extend its efforts against the pandemic, in particular in the southern hemisphere where it is starting to take hold.