Trail Blazers tried to push Greg Oden `` too hard '': former teammate

Greg Oden is near the top of the NBA hypothesis list, a player with so much potential who has never been able to fulfill his promise due to injury.

The center of 7 feet was so strongly thought of leaving Ohio that it was drafted n ° 1 by the Trail Blazers in 2007, in front of Kevin Durant.

But a teammate thinks Portland did him no good for the way he handled his many injuries.

“I felt like they tried to push it too hard,” Travis Outlaw said on the Talkin ’Blazers podcast. “I really thought, like, let him feel his release first and then you feed him.”

Another teammate, Channing Frye, saw both sides.

“But, you know when you choose someone number one, you immediately try to show like” that’s why we chose him, “” said Frye. “I was kind of like, give him that Joel Pyrzbilla role first and then it would have turned into something good but they sped up his process.”

After a right microfracture operation on his knee, Oden missed his entire rookie season. When he made his NBA debut, he went aimless and suffered a foot injury, making him miss two weeks. He chipped his kneecap in February.

He had a good start the following year, averaging 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 21 games, but injured his left knee severely in a game on December 5. . He would have left kneecap surgery and miss the rest of the year. He did not appear again in an NBA game until 2014 with the Miami Heat, and did not stick.

“He’s one of the most, between him and Brandon Roy, the guy I wish would have been healthy … because when he did his workouts and he did stuff when he was in good shape health, you were like “I understand”, “Said Frye. “I would have also taken number one as obviously Kevin Durant is who he is now [amazing, Hall-of-Famer, Champion]. … Greg Oden was like an anomaly in a human being, especially as a big guy. “

Oden, now 32, appeared to accept his basketball legacy in 2016.

“Will be remembered as the biggest bust in NBA history”, Oden tell ESPN then. “But there is nothing I can do about it.”