Tilman Fertitta says he quickly fired 45,000 workers in “favor”

by April 13, 2020 Business
Tilman Fertitta says he quickly fired 45,000 workers in "favor"

Billionaire Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said he was fine after laying off 45,000 workers – saying he was doing them a “favor”.

“I resist pretty well”, the Texas magnate who is said by Forbes valued at $ 4.8 billion told Fox News Saturday.

“But I have 45,000 employees that we had to leave, which is extremely unfortunate,” he said.

Fertitta – which also owns restaurants and casinos – said it had learned from previous financial crashes not to halt the job cuts.

“You are doing your people a service if you get them on leave first, because you put them on the unemployment line first after you give them the job termination. It’s a trick that I learned many years ago, ”he insisted.

Fertitta, 62, called the shutdown of most of her business “just unimaginable”.

“When you think of having amusement parks, aquariums, a basketball team, casinos everywhere – and nothing is open,” he complained.

“It’s like a science fiction movie that you would never believe in,” he said.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/12/tilman-fertitta-says-he-laid-off-45000-workers-quickly-as-a-favor/

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

Mark Cuban on Trump's economic bullish: "I wish he was right, but he is not."

Mark Cuban on Trump’s economic bullish: “I wish he was right, but he is not.”

April 12, 2020
Wells Fargo Mortgage Offices in India Could Be a Dark Eye for the Bank

Wells Fargo Mortgage Offices in India Could Be a Dark Eye for the Bank

April 12, 2020
Business analysts predict potential summer recovery for the economy

Business analysts predict potential summer recovery for the economy

April 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *