Tilman Fertitta says he quickly fired 45,000 workers in “favor”

Billionaire Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said he was fine after laying off 45,000 workers – saying he was doing them a “favor”.

“I resist pretty well”, the Texas magnate who is said by Forbes valued at $ 4.8 billion told Fox News Saturday.

“But I have 45,000 employees that we had to leave, which is extremely unfortunate,” he said.

Fertitta – which also owns restaurants and casinos – said it had learned from previous financial crashes not to halt the job cuts.

“You are doing your people a service if you get them on leave first, because you put them on the unemployment line first after you give them the job termination. It’s a trick that I learned many years ago, ”he insisted.

Fertitta, 62, called the shutdown of most of her business “just unimaginable”.

“When you think of having amusement parks, aquariums, a basketball team, casinos everywhere – and nothing is open,” he complained.

“It’s like a science fiction movie that you would never believe in,” he said.