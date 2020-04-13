Tiger Woods wins emotional victory in Masters 2019

On Sunday, Tiger Woods relived his last Masters triumph.

As the memorable return victory from a year ago replayed on CBS on Sunday, Jim Nantz interviewed the five-time Masters winner throughout the round for a closer look at one of the most memorable moments. notable of Woods’ career.

It sparked an emotional moment for Woods as he remembered the celebration scene behind the 18th green he had with children, Charlie and Samantha, his mother, Tida, and his girlfriend, Erica Herman.

“Surreal,” said Woods. “To see my son Charlie there with open arms, come rush over and jump into my arms. … And that’s when the emotions arose. And I started to cry. And Charlie hugged me and kept tightening more and more. And then I looked at it, I tightened it again. Then my mother is there, and she hits me on the back and keeps saying that she is so proud of me, my father would be so proud if he was there.

“She said,” I love you “and I said,” I love you too, mom. “And then there’s Sam – Sam is – she doesn’t like the spotlight. She can’t So when we kissed, I turned her away from everyone and made sure she was safe. And we just had a little time together. … And she just hugged harder and didn’t have to say. “

The 44-year-old expressed frustration at keeping the green jacket longer than he thought because of the global coronavirus pandemic, which has halted all sporting events.

Woods also said he would have been ready if the tournament were to be played as planned.

“Yes, I would have been nice to go,” said Woods. “The mind and the body united. … I was not my normal self [earlier in the week], and all of my normal pre-major championship selves, I used to have this four times a year. I kind of put myself in this mode. And it started again.

“But this year, I was training and preparing myself unconsciously. I did not know that I was preparing. I just wanted to go out, have fun, hit balls and get out of the house. But it’s incredible. I’ve been doing it for so long that things started to come together. I was starting to peak. We try to peak four times a year, and I know the tournament has been postponed – not until November – but for some reason, I was still peaking. “