This day in sport: Jack Nicklaus wins the Masters

Number 13 was not unlucky on this Masters record date for Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. In 1986, Nicklaus, an aging champion, became the Golden Bear on the back nine at Augusta National, shooting a 30 for a seven under par 65 to win for a sixth record victory at Augusta. It was his 18th major title record and, at 46, he became the tournament’s longest-standing winner.

Woods, 21, won the Masters in 1997 with a record 12 strokes with a closing 69 to finish at 18 under 270, the lowest score in the history of the event. He was the youngest player to don the green jacket and the first African American to grab a major.

If the NBA schedule had not been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clippers would have played the penultimate game of their regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night at the Staples Center. The Clippers were 2-1 against the Timberwolves in previous games this season.

In baseball, both the Dodgers and the Angels had to take time off.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1970 – Billy Casper’s putter is on fire when he wins the Masters by five shots in an 18-hole playoff round on Monday with Gene Littler. Casper has nine greens from a putt and only needs eight putts on the first seven holes and 27 in total. He shoots a 69, while Littler, who putter 36 times, has a 74.

1980 – Seve Ballesteros, 23, loses seven shots on three holes at the corner of Augusta but regroups to become the youngest player of the day to win the Masters. Ballesteros shoots a par of 72 for a total of 275, beating Gibby Gilbert and Jack Newton by four shots.

1984 – Pete Rose des Expos overtakes Jerry Koosman of the Philadelphia Phillies in Montreal for his 4,000th hit and becomes the second player from this prestigious club to join the 21st anniversary of his first major league hit Ty Cobb. Rose played 95 games for the Expos, collecting 72 hits and 23 points.

1991 – Pete Weber wins four games to become the second player in bowling history to win the U.S. Open twice, this time with a 289-184 advantage over favorite Mark Thayer in Indianapolis.

1993 – Lee Smith escapes a late jam in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-7 victory over the Dodgers in L.A.’s first home game and becomes the all-time leader with his 358th. Smith overtakes Jeff Reardon.

2006 – Brendan Shanahan gets his 17th career hat trick and adds an assist when the Detroit Red Wings set an NHL record with their 11th straight road victory, a 7-3 victory over Chicago.

2010 – The Dodgers open their home calendar with a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Casey Blake, Matt Kemp, Manny Ramirez and Andre Ethier all hit the circuits.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press