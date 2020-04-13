These H-O-R-S-E stories will allow you to forgive a difficult watch

The greatest man in HORSE, in fact and in fiction, was – not surprisingly – a certain Larry Joe Bird of French Lick, Ind. Bird was almost impossible to beat when one of his most confident (or delusional) Celtics teammates – Danny Ainge, Cornbread Maxwell, Bill Walton – thought it was wise to challenge him.

But in the spring of 1974, Denny Crum, who had just started a long race at the Hall of Fame in Louisville, was trying to recruit Bird. Crum drove 55 miles from campus to Springs Valley High School and offered a full boat scholarship.

“No,” said Bird.

Crum said, “What if you just came to the campus, see if you like it?”

“No,” said Bird.

So Crum, who had been a pretty good player at UCLA for John Wooden and who still played often in his mid-thirties, raised the stakes: he challenged Bird to a game of H-O-R-S-E.

“Only if I get the ball first,” said Bird. Crum agreed. Then he watched, amused, as Bird walked away 35 to 40 feet from the basket. He made the first move. Crum did not approach.

He moved a few feet to his left – swish. And to his right – it would be “R”, if you keep the score at home. Five long bombs. Five brands. Crum went to his car.

Several years later, Bird would help sell a lot of burgers while playing Michael Jordan for his Big Mac and fries. They never use the name of the game in advertising – titled “The Showdown” – but the rules are familiar, if they are shortened: the first to miss watches the other eat. Here we go.

Bird: “Out of the ground, out of the dashboard, out of the panel, no ledge.”

Jordan: “Off the highway, over the river, out of the billboard, through the window, out of the wall, nothing but the net.”

HORSE, of course, may well be the greatest of all games, which is one of the reasons why it felt like a suitable landing spot for Sunday night sports – also virtually, but temporarily and, in the end account, no matter how difficult translation on exciting television. The support of eight people, along with some of the best youngsters in the NBA (Zach LaVine) and old (Chris Paul), some of his legends (Paul Pierce) as well as his distaff (Allie Quigley) was inspired programming – mainly because it is almost certain that there are not more than a handful of citizens who have never played HORSE.

H-O-R-S-E is the great basketball equalizer, after all. There are other derivative games that have gone around. “Around-the-World” is great, although if you’re not Steph Curry from the depths, the game is a lot less fun for you. I guess you can get away with “21” with just an inside play, but good luck with that. “Taps” is the big guys’ favorite game on the playground, but it’s a lot less fun if you have a rim game, like most of us.

But H-O-R-S-E?

In other words, Jerry West, the Logo himself, once lost an animated part of HORSE to a player named Karen Logan, who had played Pepperdine in the early 1970s. Lynette Woodard, the scoring champion woman in Kansas found herself once in an impromptu game against NBA top scorer George Gervin at a basketball camp in Sterling, Kan., and Woodard beat him in half of the gymnasium – the girls – went crazy and the other half – the guys – went numb.

Poor Iceman, who should really have a better H-O-R-S-E heritage than him. One of the real gems of YouTube is a man-to-mano battle that Gervin had with Pete Maravich during the 1977-1978 season, organized by CBS for the halftime of his “Game of the Week”. The pistol strikes a variety of short shots – sneaky, blind-eyed – and with the two tied between H-O-R-S and H-O-R-S, he jumps from the baseline, jumps back and finishes the Iceman.

(The world was deprived of an appropriate ending at that time. The pistol was injured by the time CBS aired the final, so Rick Barry succumbed to him and was beaten by Paul Westphal – amazing, because you think Barry could be invincible on the HORSE by going with a sneaky granny pulled after the other, right?)

And so it was in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Billups, 43, retired since 2014, overthrew Trae Young, who is half his age. Quigley overthrew Paul. Basketball democracy has won the night.

There is no history of origin known for H-O-R-S-E. Some believe it may have been inspired by an ancient cowboy roping game with similar rules (hence the name) but somehow for generations children have played on Indiana farmland, on the playground on West 4th Street, on the beach in Southern California, in state-run gymnasiums in the former Yugoslavia.

In the aftermath of NC State’s epic upheaval in Houston in the 1983 NCAA title game, someone was surprised that Derek Whittenburg and Terry Gannon of State were not afraid of firing long-range bombs from the suburbs of Albuquerque and Whittenburg laughing and saying, “This is how I got good. Play H-O-R-S-E with Gannon. “

Someday, maybe we could have a round the world challenge between Curry and Klay Thompson, which could well take four days, as none are prone to miss as much. For now, H-O-R-S-E will have to do. For the moment, H-O-R-S-E was perfect.