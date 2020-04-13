There will be no new emoji in 2021 due to the coronavirus

The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organization that oversees emoji standards and is responsible for new versions, said it is delaying its new batch of emojis by six months from March to September 2021 due to fallout from the coronavirus.

Emojis are generally approved in January before being available on all devices in September, the consortium said, which means iPhone and Android users won’t see new emojis in 2021.

“Under the current circumstances, we have heard that our contributors have a lot to do at the moment and have decided that it is in the interest of our volunteers and standard-dependent organizations to extend our release date,” said said Mark Davis. , president of the Consortium, said in a statement.