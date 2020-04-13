There will be no new emoji in 2021 due to the coronavirus

by April 13, 2020 world
There will be no new emoji in 2021 due to the coronavirus

The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organization that oversees emoji standards and is responsible for new versions, said it is delaying its new batch of emojis by six months from March to September 2021 due to fallout from the coronavirus.

Emojis are generally approved in January before being available on all devices in September, the consortium said, which means iPhone and Android users won’t see new emojis in 2021.

“Under the current circumstances, we have heard that our contributors have a lot to do at the moment and have decided that it is in the interest of our volunteers and standard-dependent organizations to extend our release date,” said said Mark Davis. , president of the Consortium, said in a statement.

However, this has no impact on the release of new emojis like the transgender flag, neutral Santa and others who were announced in january. The new set, which is part of the Unicode 13.0 standard, includes 117 new animated characters and will be released this fall.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/uOBS9G2cAmw/index.html

About the author: Muhammad

View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

Rivets on jeans could be a thing of the past

Rivets on jeans could be a thing of the past

April 13, 2020
Walmart CEO says we are in the hair color phase of panic buying

Walmart CEO says we are in the hair color phase of panic buying

April 13, 2020
China has been storing oil for years. With such low prices, he can buy more

China has been storing oil for years. With such low prices, he can buy more

April 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *