The White House wants to restart the economy, but still has no solid plan

Trump has said the White House would go ahead with the reopening of the economy even without the ability to test all Americans for the virus. About 328 million people live in the United States, with only 2 million coronavirus tests completed on Friday.

Dr. Tony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus task force, said last week that benchmarks may not be consistent across the country, as each region faces different challenges.

“I wouldn’t want to back off at all in New York until I was clear that this curve was really doing what we have seen in other countries – a very steep decline – and we had the capacity, if there was had a resurgence, to have everything in place to be able to do containment, instead of struggling with mitigation with what we did, “said Fauci during the White House briefing on Thursday. “It’s different from a city, a relatively small city, or what you have in the Midwest or in the highlands, which is generally very well controlled.”

Senior economic officials, meanwhile, have had their own discussions on what they can do, either through the tax code or by relaxing regulations to boost the economy once the federal government changed his opinion and no longer invites the majority of Americans to stay at home.

“President Trump’s policies have brought this economy to historic highs for all Americans, but this unforeseen and unprecedented crisis has hurt many workers and businesses,” said Judd Deere, the media’s deputy press secretary, on Sunday. White House, in a statement. “The president wants this economy to open up again so that people can get back to work, but science will guide the timing of these decisions because his number one priority is to protect the safety and well-being of the American people.” ”

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short are among the officials urging Trump to reopen the economy as soon as possible safely, while Mnuchin and the senior advisor and the president’s son Jared Kushner sought input from leaders and businesses.