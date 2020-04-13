The statue of Christ the Redeemer illuminated as a doctor to honor frontline medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic

The iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer perched atop Mount Corcovado is a ubiquitous symbol of faith overlooking Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On Easter Sunday, one of the holiest days of the year for Christians, the statue not only immortalized Jesus, but paid tribute to medical workers fighting coronavirus around the world. Lights projected a medical outfit on the statue, transforming the representation of Jesus into a doctor.

The statue seemed to be wearing a stethoscope and a white coat while the words “thank you”, written in different languages, crossed his head. “Obrigado”, “merci”, “grazie”, “danke” launched the screening, thanking the millions of medical workers who have unselfishly fought against the pandemic worldwide.

View of the illuminated statue of Christ the Redeemer which reads “Thank you” as the Archbishop of the city of Rio de Janeiro Dom Orani Tempesta performs a mass in honor of the Act of Consecration of Brazil and in tribute to the medical workers amid the coronavirus (COVID – 19) pandemic on April 12, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. / Getty Images



The screening then showed images of real health workers in their own scrubs. “Fique em casa”, according to the projection, “stay at home”.

People from around the world have been invited to stay at home as part of social distancing measures which are now proven to help slow the spread of the deadly virus. Many countries have been locked out nationwide due to the virus, while all but six U.S. states have issued home stay orders.

The coronavirus killed 1,241 people in Brazil alone. The United States, which has become the hardest hit country, has a total of 557,663 cases of coronavirus and 22,116 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. The global crisis has strained hospital staff around the world.

The Christ the Redeemer statue was previously lit as part of a demonstration of solidarity with specific countries affected by the pandemic. In March, “Praying together” was screened in several languages ​​through the iconic 125-foot-tall statue.

On Easter Sunday, the Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, Dom Orani Tempesta, celebrated the emblem and paid tribute to medical workers during the pandemic.