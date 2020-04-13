The shocking death shakes fans of ‘Killing Eve’; a writer explains “a difficult call”

“Killing Eve” started its third season on Sunday by doing something that a popular American series of the same genre never thought of doing – by eliminating a main character.

Fans of the psychopathic drama of Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer were very excited after BBC America and AMC Networks advanced the premiere of the show’s third week two-week season to April 12.

However, shocked viewers did not see this dramatic – and deadly – view coming.

Warning – Spoilers for the premiere of season 3 of “Killing Eve” follows:

Kenny Stowton (Sean Delaney) was killed by a mysterious assailant while he continued to investigate The Twelve. Eve (Oh) found out in the worst way, arriving at the office to meet him. He was not at his desk, but his phone was. A few seconds later, Kenny’s body passed in front of the roof window above. A horrified Eve ran outside and found her body on the ground.

Dozens of indignant fans quickly registered their distress on Twitter: “NOPE. I do NOT agree with that, ” a spectator tweeted with a chorus of crying emojis. “The BBC is lucky that” Killing Eve “is a good ass show because I would have stopped watching after they killed Kenny”, disgruntled fan rang.

Meanwhile, executive producer Suzanne Heathcote (“Fear the Walking Dead”) explained her decision to fire the boy as a way to bring Eve, who had been left for dead at the end of season 2, back to work for destroy the Twelve.

Heathcote told Entertainment Weekly“Nothing would bring her back to investigate the Twelve for a professional reason. It was too much water under the bridge for her, emotionally. So we knew there had to be something really personal to keep her coming back. And the more the character is loved, the more it means when they leave. “

Still, Heathcoate, who is also the editor of “Killing Eve,” told Variety that it was not an easy decision.

“It’s such a difficult call”, she said at the industry outlet of his decision to kill Kenny. “Sean is a brilliant actor, Kenny is a fantastic and well-loved character. He has an emotional relationship with Eve. But it is really for all these reasons that death would mean so much. “

The rest of the eight-part series will air simultaneously on Sunday on BBC America and AMC. The cast for season 3 also includes Harriet Walter (“Succession”), Danny Sapani (“Harlots”), Gemma Whelan (“Game of Thrones”), Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”), Steve Pemberton (“Inside No . 9 “), Raj Bajaj (” A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding “), Turlough Convery (” Ready Player One “), Pedja Bjelac (” Harry Potter “) and Evgenia Dodina (” A Week and a Day “) .