The NBA plans to resume the season, keep the draft and free agency remains uncertain.

In and around the NBA, there is excitement picking up a basketball and advancing toward the conclusion of the 2019-20 season – a conclusion that could resolve the debates over the Lakers and Clippers, over LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the long-term viability of the Philadelphia 76ers and the promise of the Boston Celtics.

Inside the headquarters of the league, there is enthusiasm to know what the next step is, when the season will resume and how the league will work. And the project? And the free agency? What about the salary cap?

Players, coaches, league staff and employees want answers. But conversations with people familiar with the NBA plans go in one direction: no one knows what will follow and when “what’s next”.

This bullet that everyone wants to recover? He doesn’t even have air yet – the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down all but the most essential businesses. This is why the league remains on hold – planning for a restart it knows may not come this year.

This is why there are specific details in high demand and rarity.

“I have not reached a point of no return, or a point where” OK, this is the last drop. Tell us something now, ”said James. “We just take it day after day, especially here at home. Obviously, we would all like to wake up tomorrow and the biggest officials who say “we have everything under control, in two weeks, we can resume our normal life”. It would be ideal. “

But it is not realistic.

Over the past week, NBA players have received their regular paychecks as their union and the league has continued discussions on how to handle the financial repercussions of the possible game cancellation. That hasn’t happened yet – some even thought an 82-game season was still possible if the league could start playing before June 1. But even optimists believe that these possible cancellations are more likely.

As the NBA continues to operate keeping in mind that “everything is on the table” when it comes to ideas, there is a strong feeling among the teams to postpone the project, which is slated for June 25.

“The NBA will determine this and basically we’ve just received instructions:” Trust us and we’ll let you know, “said Lawrence Frank, president of operations for the Clippers.” So you have to be ready they say, “Hey, this is the date.” You have to be prepared, but also know that depending on how things evolve, there could be movement. “

The repechage always took place immediately after the season. But with the season in purgatory, this date is linked to the resumption of the match.

Maintaining the draft soon presents problems – teams will not be able to conduct training and face-to-face meetings while the home stay measures remain in effect. Postponement of the draft is not perfect either – how does this affect players who declare early but do not sign with agents? Would there be a place for them in their university team if they decided to return at the end of August?

The salary cap – a number directly related to the amount of income generated by basketball and a number that decreases each day the arenas of the league are closed – is also linked to what can be saved this season.

When, how and if the season can return is linked to a myriad of factors: the availability of rapid tests, collective immunity, the ability to detect antibodies, better treatment, etc. Will this happen in Las Vegas? Maybe this is happening in a city that has already gone through the worst coronavirus?

There is a lot to discover with an almost daily change.

This is why so many players, managers and coaches do not have the answers they want, they are forced to sit still and wait for instructions.

“We will listen to what they tell us,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. “And then when they tell us that we can all be together again, we will all do it.”