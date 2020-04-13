The Kennedy family holds the Zoom memorial for RFK’s granddaughter and son

The Kennedy family organized a virtual memorial service for the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and his 8-year-old son, who drowned in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland earlier this month.

The Saturday Zoom Service for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, the grand niece of former President John F. Kennedy, and his son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy, included a special video compiled by friends and family and closed by a performance by rocker Melissa Etheridge, People magazine reported.

The virtual service was a concession to the demands of social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although we are not in the same space, we cannot kiss or kiss each other, we are not physically together, they are always with us,” said Mark Bailey, husband of RFK’s daughter Rory Kennedy, during a service. “And it means so much to us to have you here with us too.”

“And so through this call of nuts, we’re going to share and touch and visit and highlight this love for Maeve and Gideon that keep us all together,” said Bailey.

McKeon and his young son disappeared while rowing in the bay on April 2.

McKeon’s body was found three days later under 25 feet of water about 2.5 miles from his mother’s home, Shady Side.

Gideon’s body was found Thursday about 2,000 feet from where his mother’s body was found.

McKeon’s husband David gave the eulogy during Saturday’s virtual service.

“I had a crush on Maeve from the moment I met her,” he said, holding the couple’s son Toby. “We said we love each other after dating for two weeks. I went back on old letters and we were talking about aging together before we even moved into our first apartment. “

“This intense love has never tarnished,” he said. “It just grew. It has become deeper, more complex and more complete. “

The show included a performance of “Amazing Grace” by Natasha Bedingfield and Kenny Chesney, and ended with Etheridge singing “Spirit in the Sky,” said People.