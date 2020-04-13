The future of Mets by Yoenis Cespedes looks brighter

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s slice: the Mets.

How would the Mets fare in their potential grapefruit league if this reorganization took place this year? – @votelavenia

The reported realignment that would place the Mets, Nationals, Marlins, Cardinals and Astros in the same division in 2020 is only a possibility for the MLB if matches are to be played this season. For the sake of argument, let’s say this is happening. As a result, the Mets subtracted from their division two teams (Braves and Phillies) projected by PECOTA to win 83 and 77 games, respectively. Instead, they would get the Astros (98 projected wins) and the Cardinals (81 projected wins), making a difficult division even more difficult. And yet, if the playoffs continue, maybe a fourth-place team will reach the playoffs. The Mets were projected by PECOTA to win 88 games (summits in the NL East), but that was before Noah Syndergaard tore his ulnar collateral ligament. Now add the Astros to the division and it looks even worse.

Do you think Luis Rojas will be able to make the tough decisions when needed? I know he has very good interpersonal skills with the players and it’s great, but can he be hard on them? – @GingerCMP

Rojas has a soft exterior, but many players will tell you that there is a fire and fearlessness burning in him. Players also realize that the Mets are more collaborative than ever, and Rojas, in many cases, will simply deliver a message that was decided during pre-match meetings involving the front office, analytics department and staff. ‘coaches. Does a star player get chewed if he doesn’t jostle? Rojas doesn’t seem to be the type to call a player publicly, but is more likely to treat him in private.

Why was each Met launcher operated from Tommy John? No luck or bad conditioning in the minor leagues? – @ dodgerboy1953

About one in four pitchers in the major leagues has had Tommy John’s surgery, so it’s not an unusual procedure. The Mets’ most advertised arms over the past decade – Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler, Steven Matz and (most recently) Syndergaard – have all been operated on, but the majority of the launchers the club has used have not needed. The fact that Harvey, Wheeler and Syndergaard are among the most difficult launchers to cross the organization is probably a more important factor than any instruction received. Matz had Tommy John’s surgery before he even started a game in the minor leagues and deGrom was only six games away from his professional career when he got it.

Who has a better chance of playing for the Mets next year: [Tim] Tebow or [Yoenis] Cespedes? – @AlexanderGoHamm

I don’t know if “next year” in this case means 2020 or 2021, but Cespedes would be the choice anyway. Maybe no one would benefit more than Cespedes if the game starts this season and universal DH is adopted. Such a change would greatly increase Cespedes’ chances of playing full-time as he attempts to return from double heel surgery and multiple ankle fractures. And if he was playing at a respectable level, you couldn’t rule out the idea that he would come back to the Mets with maybe a one-year contract. Tebow faces the challenge of trying to join the 40 player list without the benefit of a minor league season.

When will Mets reimburse missed games? – various

Until the matches are officially canceled by the MLB, most teams remain on a waiting schedule. At this point, missed games are considered a carryover, which theoretically means they could be made up later in the season. Typically, teams allow fans to exchange tickets for postponements for tickets to another game. But who knows at the moment what the calendar could be?

What do you think of Ken Davidoff’s idea that Robert Kraft would make the perfect owner of the Mets? – @ Jeanette607

Kraft certainly matches someone who would be attractive given his wealth, his New York background (he graduated from Columbia) and his success as owner of the Patriots, with six Super Bowl rings. But overseeing two professional sports franchises simultaneously could be too much of a burden on 78-year-old Kraft, even though many of the responsibilities are delegated to his sons. Jerry Reinsdorf (White Sox and Bulls) and Ted Turner (Braves and Hawks) stand out among those who have owned an MLB franchise and a team in another sport, but such events are rare. James Dolan (Knicks and Rangers) and Jack Kent Cooke (Lakers, Kings, Redskins) are among those who have owned multiple teams simultaneously. Kraft is a winner, but he probably wouldn’t take Bill Belichick and Tom Brady to Citi Field.