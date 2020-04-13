The first person in the world to test the coronavirus vaccine describes his experience

Seattle mother, 44, mother of two, who was the first healthy person to receive an experimental coronavirus vaccine compared the injection to a “regular flu vaccine” – but said the listing in the test involved “a ton of risk,” according to a report.

Jennifer Haller, operations manager of a technology start-up, described in The Telegraph his decision to respond to a Facebook call for volunteers to participate in the historic trial.

“Even then, we all felt so helpless,” she told British media as she was isolated. “There was nothing I could do to stop this global pandemic. Then I saw this opportunity come up and thought, “Well, maybe there is something I can do to help.” “

Haller said the trial offered him a chance to be proactive in the midst of the pandemic that spanned last month.

“It gave me some control,” she told the media. “We are all so out of control and helpless. It just gave me something that I could keep that could be useful. “

Despite Haller’s eagerness, her husband, relatives and friends expressed serious concerns as she underwent a battery of medical tests to be approved for trial.

She and her husband had allowed their young son to participate in some medical studies – but that was another matter, and not least, the participants were informed that they might be more vulnerable to catch COVID-19 thereafter.

Haller tried to allay the fears of those close to him by stressing that she would not receive any part of the new virus itself in the vaccine, called mRNA-1273, which had shown promise after being tested on animals.

But it was the first time it was administered to a human, so questions remained.

In the trial, led by the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, participants would receive two doses of the experimental vaccine 28 days apart, followed by one year of surveillance.

“There were a ton of risks involved. But I am a really positive person and the benefits of that far outweigh any risk in my mind, ”said Haller.

On March 16, she discovered that she was to be the first person to receive the experimental vaccine when she introduced herself and saw the Associated Press, which had been invited for the launch.

Haller was not taken aback when a man in a blue mask and gloves administered the shot in his left shoulder – but admitted that he was “taken aback” when images of her receiving the vaccine were included in a new announcement touting President Trump’s leadership during the pandemic.

Haller said his kids – his 16-year-old son Hayden and 13-year-old daughter Ellison – thought his new fame was pretty cool.

“They told me how many TikTok views I would have and what is on Reddit. They think it’s hilarious, ”she said.

The brave guinea pig coronavirus was asked to keep a daily log of all symptoms for two weeks.

“The first day, I had a slightly high temperature,” she explained at the point of sale. “On the second day, my arm was quite sore. But that was it – everything was fine after that. It was as simple as a flu shot. “

Haller – who was joined by 44 other adults in the study – will receive his second dose next week and his monitoring will not end until spring 2021.

She said she is confident that an effective vaccine against the deadly disease will emerge – whether from her trial or from others taking place around the world.

“Whenever we get the vaccine, whatever it is, I will be proud to have been part of the process,” she said.