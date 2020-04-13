The creator of a “ single ” makes a rosy profit on Hawaiian lands

by April 13, 2020 Business
The creator of a `` single '' makes a rosy profit on Hawaiian lands

Mike Fleiss, the creator of the hit ABC TV series “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”, unloaded one of his properties – with good profit – on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, according to public records.

Fleiss, which has been active in the housing market on the north shore of Garden Isle, recently sold an 8-acre parcel of land in Kilauea that offers spectacular views of the ocean and mountains for $ 4.2 million.

He bought the lot, which contains a collection of tropical fruit trees, for around $ 2.6 million in 2018, which means he made more than 60% profit in just two years.

The buyer of the property is listed as Blue Ocean Life, which is managed by BOL Hawaii Holdings.

The agricultural zoned lot has a total estimated value of approximately $ 1.8 million, according to property tax records.

Fleiss, who also produced the 2003 remake of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Hostel,” purchased the 2-acre Hanalei estate by the sea on the north coast of Kauai that previously belonged to actress Julia Roberts for $ 16.2 million in 2016.

In the same year, he also bought another Hanalei property for $ 2.3 million after selling another North Shore Kauai property for about $ 11.4 million earlier in 2016.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-04-13/bachelor-creator-mike-fleiss-sells-hawaiian-land-profit

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

Millions of Dutch tulips destroyed as coronavirus withers demand

Millions of Dutch tulips destroyed as coronavirus withers demand

April 13, 2020
Inside the global race to avoid another depression

Inside the global race to avoid another depression

April 13, 2020
Smithfield closes SD hog plant indefinitely, warns of meat shortages

Smithfield closes SD hog plant indefinitely, warns of meat shortages

April 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *