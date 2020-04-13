The creator of a `` single '' makes a rosy profit on Hawaiian lands

Mike Fleiss, the creator of the hit ABC TV series “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”, unloaded one of his properties – with good profit – on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, according to public records.

Fleiss, which has been active in the housing market on the north shore of Garden Isle, recently sold an 8-acre parcel of land in Kilauea that offers spectacular views of the ocean and mountains for $ 4.2 million.

He bought the lot, which contains a collection of tropical fruit trees, for around $ 2.6 million in 2018, which means he made more than 60% profit in just two years.

The buyer of the property is listed as Blue Ocean Life, which is managed by BOL Hawaii Holdings.

The agricultural zoned lot has a total estimated value of approximately $ 1.8 million, according to property tax records.

Fleiss, who also produced the 2003 remake of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Hostel,” purchased the 2-acre Hanalei estate by the sea on the north coast of Kauai that previously belonged to actress Julia Roberts for $ 16.2 million in 2016.

In the same year, he also bought another Hanalei property for $ 2.3 million after selling another North Shore Kauai property for about $ 11.4 million earlier in 2016.