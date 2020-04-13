Support, rules and how to watch

Sport returns, in the form of a playground, to our troubled world on Sunday evening.

Eight basketball superstars are participating in a HORSE tournament to be broadcast by ESPN.

NBA and WNBA participants, a combination of active and retired players, will compete in pre-recorded segments from safe social distances from their homes.

A prize pool of more than $ 200,000 will be donated to charities working on the response to the coronavirus pandemic, which put the sports world on hold last month.

In the sports vacuum, this classic shooter seems to have Super Bowl level stakes. Here is what you need to know about the HORSE tournament:

What is the format and rules of the tournament?

Format: This is an eight player knockout tournament.

The four quarter-final games will be broadcast on Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. AND.

The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast on Thursday April 16 at 9 p.m. AND.

Rules: The oldest player in each match calls heads or tails in a draw to determine the order of the draw.

Players must describe each shot before attempting it, specifying a bank shot or a swish. Dunking is prohibited.

A player receives a letter when it does not match a shot. The first player to get the five letters “H-O-R-S-E” is eliminated.

Who is in the HORSE tournament?

These are the four pairs of quarterfinals:

7 p.m .: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young against the retired Detroit Pistons guard Billups de Chauncey

7:30 p.m .: retired Indiana fever attacker Tamika Catchings against Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley

8 p.m .: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine against retired Boston Celtics striker Paul Pierce

8:30 p.m .: Oklahoma City Thunder goalie Chris Paul against Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley

How can I watch the HORSE tournament? Is there a live broadcast?

The tournament will be televised on ESPN.

It is also available for streaming on Watch ESPN and the ESPN App.

What are the odds for the HORSE tournament?

Via Bovada:

Trae Young: +200

Chris Paul: +285

Zach LaVine: +400

Mike Conley Jr.: +450

Paul Pierce: +600

Chauncey invoices: +900

Allie Quigley: +1100

Tamika’s captures: +1600