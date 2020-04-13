Stocks slide as Wall Street prepares for more coronavirus pain

US stocks slid Monday as Wall Street prepared for a series of ugly corporate earnings reports this week as the coronavirus continues to wreck the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 311.30 points, or 1.3%, early in the session ahead of the start of the US first-quarter profit season, when big companies should reveal how badly the pandemic has affected them. struck. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plunged 1.1 and 0.6%, respectively, at the start.

The declines followed major gains for the three major stock indexes last week, fueled by optimism about the slowdown in the coronavirus crisis and the Federal Reserve’s latest efforts to shore up the US virus-hit economy . The Dow Jones ended the week up 2,666.84 points, or 12.6%, on Thursday while the S&P climbed 12.1% and the Nasdaq rose 10.5%.

But experts expect large companies to report significant financial results for the first quarter, as the pandemic has shut down much of the global economy. Analysts predict that corporate profits for the S&P 500 will drop 9% in the first quarter, compared with a 6.3% gain expected early in the year.

“As investor attention turns to the real economy, one or two reality checks remain on the cards where markets could end up showing investors the mercy of a Greek tragedy,” wrote Stephen Innes , chief global market strategist at AxiCorp, in a comment.

Monday’s stock plunge occurred despite a historic agreement between Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil producers to cut global oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day, ending a international price war.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.1% to $ 23.47 at 9:32 a.m. after the deal was signed on Sunday.

With post wires