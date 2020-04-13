Stirling Moss: the world of motorsport pays tribute to the ‘racing legend’

“Saying goodbye is never easy and can be sad, but it will always be in our memories and will always be part of the British motorsport heritage. I will certainly miss our conversations.

“To be honest, it was such an unusual pairing, our friendship. Two people from very different backgrounds and backgrounds, but we clicked and ultimately we discovered that the love for racing that we all shared the two made us comrades. moments with him. “

Moss ran between 1948 and 1962, winning 212 of the 529 races in which he participated, including the 1955 Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile (1,600 km) race across Italy, in record time.

He has also been runner-up to the F1 Championship four times during his career.

Moss has won 16 Grands Prix during his career, including “iconic” victories in Monaco and Germany in 1961.

One of his former racing teams, Mercedes, said he “lost a dear friend”.

“Today the sports world has lost not only a true icon and legend, but a gentleman. The Mercedes Motorsport Team and family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we will miss you,” said the team. . said on Sunday.

Former rival McLaren describes him as “a prodigious competitor and consummate gentleman” while Ferrari defined him as a “formidable adversary”.

By joining Mercedes in 1955, Moss formed a formidable partnership with Juan Manuel Fangio, who had already won the drivers’ championship twice.

Moss’ first success at the F1 world championships came shortly after, winning the 1955 British Grand Prix.

He finished second in the championship at Fangio that year and twice more thereafter.

He was closest to winning the F1 world title in 1958, losing to Mike Hawthorn by one point.

Toto Wolff, team director and CEO of Mercedes, said the world of motor racing was losing a “larger-than-life figure”.

“Sir Stirling was one of the survivors of a time when racing was about danger, bravery and camaraderie,” he said. said on Twitter.

“But above all, Stirling’s career was characterized by an irreproachable sportsmanship and in that he really stood out. He was a great figure in the history of Mercedes, both as a Grand Prix driver and winner of the Mille Miglia 1955. “

“It is no exaggeration to say that we will never see his fellow man again. Our deepest condolences go to his wife Lady Susie, his family and his friends. Good luck to a real runner.”

Mario Andretti, winner of the 1978 World Championship, describes Moss is his hero.

“He was my hero and such a nice man loved by everyone. He was a true giant in our sport and he will be forever missed,” he wrote on Twitter.