States say coronavirus rapid testing machines are inactive

Some state governors are furious that the coronavirus rapid testing machines they have been given are inactive, according to a report, because they have not received enough supplies to use them.

The Abbot Laboratories machines were part of a wholesale purchase by federal governments and promised to complete the tests in 15 minutes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The kits were delivered to the states by federal authorities – but only with enough cartridges to test a hundred patients.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” said New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu, the Journal reported. “There was a lot of hype about this nationally. To have 13 of these devices and no way to use them – I bang my head against the wall. “

Federal authorities have delivered 15 test machines to all states except Alaska – regardless of population – to help reduce the shortage of test equipment as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread to across the country.

But with only 120 cartridges included with deliveries, the machines are generally inactive while state health officials find out how to use them, reports the newspaper.

In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker said he thought he had an agreement with Abbott, headquartered in his state, to test about 3,000 tests a day and 88,000 a month. Instead, the state received 15 test machines and 120 cartridges.

“These are eight tests per machine for the whole of Illinois,” said Pritzker.

A spokesperson for Health and Social Services told the Journal that the federal government had purchased limited amounts of machinery for state labs because authorities had refused to allow local hospitals to also buy the devices.

Spokesman Mia Heck said states could order additional supplies through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.