Sports world pays tribute to photographer Anthony Causi

Like his photographs, the legacy of Anthony Causi continues.

Causi, the sincere, charming and passionate photographer of the Post who died Sunday at the age of 48 after having contracted the coronavirus, has spent a quarter of a century documenting New York sports through his lens.

Without it, the sidelines will never feel the same.

“Anthony Causi was a Garden staple and one of the best photographers in the industry,” said the Knicks in a statement. “He was a warm person with a great personality and he will be missed. We extend our sincere condolences to his family. “

For many, Causi felt like a family.

“He was a New Yorker. Anthony was passionate, he squeaked, he cared and cared, and he wore his heart on his sleeve. And it was a huge heart. I don’t know how it fits into his sleeve, “said Jason Zillo, vice president of communications and media relations for the Yankees. “People gravitated towards him, but he had an advantage for him and he never wanted to have the second best photo of the day. On behalf of our entire organization, he will be missed and extend our sincere condolences to his family.

The Rangers also remember the multi-talented photographer.

“Anthony was kind, thoughtful and one of the best at what he did. We are sorry to hear about his death, ”said the press release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Romina, and their children, John and Mia. We will miss you all, Anthony. “

Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon also released a statement on behalf of the team while “RIP Anthony” was on Twitter:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony. He was a charismatic photographer who brought fans of the action together with his breathtaking images of the Mets. Most importantly, he was a friend to many of us through his many spring trainings in Port St. Lucie as well as as a fixture at Citi Field. Our sincere condolences go to his wife, Romina, his son John, daughter Mia and the whole family. “

While Causi has won the respect of countless athletes for his photographs and his professionalism, the father of two has also gained their affection for his gregarious personality.

“My condolences go to the Causi family. Anthony was a great, funny and funky guy to talk to and learn from sports photography… may he rest in peace, ”tweeted former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius.

Todd Frazier met Causi during stays with the Yankees and the Mets.

“What a great man. Sorry to hear it. God found his photographer angel, that’s for sure, ”wrote Frazier.

The Jets offered Causi a definite honor to make him smile.

“Cameras in place. Always. “The Jets wrote.” Rest in peace Anthony. We will miss you. “

Editor’s note: A GoFundMe account was created for the Causi family following the death of Anthony. Please find it here.