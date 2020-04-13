SoftBank Warns of Huge Losses as Value of Vision Fund Collapses

The Japanese company said it expects an operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen ($ 12.5 billion) in its fiscal year until March 31, 2020. This compares to a profit operating income of more than 2 trillion yen the previous year.

“The difference in operating income is mainly due to the expected registration of [an] investment loss of about 1.8 trillion yen [$16.7 billion] at SoftBank Vision Fund … resulting from a decrease in the fair value of investments due to the deterioration of the market environment, ” SoftBank ((SFTBF) said in a statement.
Large losses on other SoftBank investments held outside the $ 100 billion Vision Fund, including bankruptcy OneWeb Internet satellite startupand struggling coworking supplier We work, should also weigh heavily on the results, he added.
Vast restrictions on work, travel and social distance to fight the coronavirus pandemic have put pressure on SoftBank’s global technology portfolio, which also includes Uber ((UBER), Didi, OYO and Grab.

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who presented himself as a bold and visionary investor, was forced to play the defense after some of his biggest bets have collapsed. Last month, he made a surprise announcement of what amounts to a $ 41 billion asset sale to buy SoftBank stocks and reduce the company’s heavy debt load.

