SoftBank Warns of Huge Losses as Value of Vision Fund Collapses

The Japanese company said it expects an operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen ($ 12.5 billion) in its fiscal year until March 31, 2020. This compares to a profit operating income of more than 2 trillion yen the previous year.

SoftBank SFTBF (( “The difference in operating income is mainly due to the expected registration of [an] investment loss of about 1.8 trillion yen [$16.7 billion] at SoftBank Vision Fund … resulting from a decrease in the fair value of investments due to the deterioration of the market environment, ”said in a statement.

Large losses on other SoftBank investments held outside the $ 100 billion Vision Fund, including bankruptcy OneWeb Internet satellite startup and struggling coworking supplier We work , should also weigh heavily on the results, he added.

Uber UBER (( Vast restrictions on work, travel and social distance to fight the coronavirus pandemic have put pressure on SoftBank’s global technology portfolio, which also includes, Didi, OYO and Grab.