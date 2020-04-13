Simone Biles succeeded in overthrow challenge

The American gymnastics star posted a video on Twitter that she completed the challenge in less than a minute, as if it didn’t matter. But instead of putting a shirt inside out, she managed to take off her sweatpants.
And there was another key difference between her and the previous celebrity challengers.
The challenge calls on a person to put on a T-shirt while doing the handstand. Actor Tom Holland took the challenge to the social media spotlight after posting a video of himself struggling to complete it. He then appointed fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal to complete the challenge.
Gyllenhaal did it without sweating. “Wait. @ Tomholland2013 What is the challenge ??? Heavy shirtless breathing ??” Gyllenhaal teased his co-star “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.
American olympian Lolo jones then shame the guys by putting on two shirts and even taking a sip of wine before falling to the ground.
Yet Biles managed to overshadow them all. She did it without the help of a wall to support it.
After all, she won four Olympic gold medals at Rio 2016 and she is the most decorated gymnast in world championship history with 25 gold medals.
And she didn’t name anyone else to take on the challenge, the mark of a true champion.
