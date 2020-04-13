Simone Biles succeeded in overthrow challenge

The American gymnastics star posted a video on Twitter that she completed the challenge in less than a minute, as if it didn’t matter. But instead of putting a shirt inside out, she managed to take off her sweatpants.

And there was another key difference between her and the previous celebrity challengers.

The challenge calls on a person to put on a T-shirt while doing the handstand. Actor Tom Holland took the challenge to the social media spotlight after posting a video of himself struggling to complete it. He then appointed fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal to complete the challenge.

Gyllenhaal did it without sweating. “Wait. @ Tomholland2013 What is the challenge ??? Heavy shirtless breathing ??” Gyllenhaal teased his co-star “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.