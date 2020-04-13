Should we let the technology giants help save us from the coronavirus?

Billionaire men are donating billions in the fight against COVID-19.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced on April 2 in an “Daily Show” interview by selecting the seven best coronavirus vaccine candidates and building all the manufacturing plants for them.

“Even if we end up choosing no more than two of them,” he told host Trevor Noah, “we’re going to fund the factories for all seven, just so we don’t waste time telling the series what vaccine works and then building the factory.”

And then on Tuesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey promised to donate $ 1 billion – 28 percent of his personal wealth – to COVID-19 relief efforts. The input he shared in the tweet would ultimately benefit Twitter, “because it helps the people we want to serve.”

Many technology companies are helping to fight the pandemic in a way that reflects the federal government. Facebook announced a $ 100 million program to help small businesses affected by COVID-19. Apple has supplied 10 million N95 masks to healthcare workers across the United States. And Tesla has voluntarily manufactured fans from Model 3 car parts.

But are they doing enough? The coronavirus, with all its money and strength, continues its grim march, with more than 500,000 cases and at least 18,700 dead in this country alone.

In March, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, launched a coronavirus screening website that is only available in the San Francisco Bay Area. It has since been expanded to include online screening and testing sites in several parts of California. But it can take months or even years for it to expand into the rest of the country.

What’s taking so long? Google did not respond to requests for comment, but Shelley Taylor, founder and CEO of trellyz – the company that set up RefAid, which connects refugees and aid workers to their immediate services – finds it “pathetic” that Silicon Valley hasn’t done more technology use of the virus. for tracing and screening.

“Google in particular is likely to have more location information than any other platform,” he says. “It wouldn’t be hard for them at all to do this. We have the tools, we could have done as good a job as South Korea.”

In South Korea, where coronavirus cases have fallen sharply, websites like Corona 100m and Corona Map warn users with a push notification if they are a few hundred meters away from the virus infection.

Why is there not something similar in the United States yet? We can soon. On Friday, Google and Apple announced the development of a voluntary contact tracking network that uses Bluetooth transmissions, built directly into iOS and Android software to help warn users when they are near (or have been near) an infection point. It should be available, the announcement promised, “in the coming months”.

Caroline Buckee, an epidemiologist at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health, participated in White House discussions on the use of smartphone data in March and tells The Post that the goal is to “analyze aggregated data sets” to see if social remote interventions really work, “when and if they stop, and how specific such as school closures and working from home, affect mobility patterns “.

Buckee used the same techniques in 2012 to analyze data from 15 million cell phones to map the spread of malaria in Kenya. They followed texts and phone calls between June 2008 and June 2009 – and found that malaria is spreading more regionally than on heavily trafficked roads. Information may prove important during an upcoming malaria outbreak.

We already give all the information to Facebook and Google … They might as well do something about it that saves lives. – Shelley Taylor, CEO of trellyz

But whether it works here depends on whether U.S. citizens are able to accept such close monitoring.

COVID Near You, a collaborative effort between Boston Children’s Hospital researchers and Apple, Amazon and Alphabet engineers, seeks to monitor the coronavirus through mass research by recruiting people across the United States to share symptoms (or lack thereof) as well as anonymous demographics.

It’s the brainstorming of Prem Ramaswam, director of Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs. When he and his wife fell ill in March, they were unable to examine the coronavirus because, according to their doctor, there was no evidence that they had been involved in any of those who tested positive.

Launched in late March, COVID Near You is the first real attempt to do what has worked so well in countries like Singapore, where the TraceTogether app uses Bluetooth to monitor those diagnosed with the coronavirus – shared by the Ministry of Health only with user consent – and warns anyone who may be in close contact .

Kara Sewalk, project manager at COVID Near, tells The Post that their goal is 100,000 users, but admits that so far they have only 54,000 reports and more than 17,000 users who have signed their phone numbers to receive reminders about ongoing reporting. “

“The more people join, the stronger the‘ signals ’in the data we collect,” he adds.

Ethan Zuckerman, director of the Center for Civic Media at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, believes technology companies should not provide services that are usually left to governments.

“They are not built to provide services to all citizens,” he says. “Asking Apple to save the lives of Americans in a pandemic is like asking the New York Yankees to take responsibility for firefighting in the Bronx.”

Paul Barrett, a professor at New York University and deputy director of the Center for Business and Human Rights, believes technology companies have only one responsibility to serve the public during any crisis: “Don’t make the appalling situation worse.”

In practice, this means that their site must be kept with false information, conspiracy theories and other harmful content.

“It’s time for a national emergency to get rid of BS and provide users and society as a whole with accurate, usable information,” Barrett insists.

At least for now, Big Tech seems to agree. On March 16, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, YouTube (owned by Google) and LinkedIn (owned by Microsoft) issued a joint statement pledging to combat and limit misinformation about the virus, bring prestigious content to our platforms and share critical updates with government health agencies. around the world. “

The results are different. Technology companies have made progress in removing YouTube videos from false coronary virus rates on Twitter and Facebook, launching the COVID-19 data center with resources and reliable pandemic news from national health authorities.

Does it work? Mostly.

An “error in the anti-spam system” (according to the spokesman) caused Facebook to momentarily censor all links shared by users, leading to a new wave of conspiracy theories. “[Facebook is] doing what it was designed to do, ”one person tweeted. “Let’s silence the facts.”

Doubt about data collection, even if it is in our interests, has its roots in the same concern about technology companies – and whether they are reliable or not.

“We don’t have firewalls that prevent data from being used to enforce criminal laws or collect taxes or expel undocumented Americans,” says Albert Fox Cahn, CEO of the Surveillance Technology Surveillance Project.

“There are many risks associated with the government’s ability to collect social media information and other platform information.”

However, Taylor finds it much more worrying about anything.

“We already give all the information to Facebook and Google, and they use it the way they want,” he says. “They might as well do something with what saves lives.”

A study conducted by Seoul National University in February found that 78.5 percent of South Koreans would prefer to give up their privacy if it means preventing the spread of COVID-19. If Americans experience the same, it may matter if coronavirus surveillance applications have a future.

“In London, we lived with CCTV for years and years” – there are about 420,000 closed-circuit surveillance cameras in London, making it the second most monitored city in the world after Beijing – “and people would ask me,‘ Doesn’t that bother you? They’re mapping you out, ”Taylor says.

“I was like,‘ No, not really. The police will always show you if someone is trying to rob you. “How is that a bad thing?”