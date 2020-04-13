Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez get together for a dance party

Sean “Diddy” Combs and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez showed their friendship and dance moves on Sunday during her Instagram Live fundraiser.

On Saturday, the tycoon posted on his verified Instagram account “Let’s Raise Energy”.

“Tomorrow we will all be dancing together for our healthcare professionals! Let us spread positive vibes and let them know how much we appreciate them!” Said Combs. “Tomorrow at 3 p.m. EST on my Instagram Live Team Love Dance-A-Thon. THE WHOLE WORLD IS INVITED !!!!!!”

Combs, who recently changed his middle name to “Love,” was promoting Team Love in partnership with Direct Relief, “a non-profit humanitarian aid organization that ships essential medicines and has requested supplies from affected communities. through poverty or emergencies around the world. ” according to his site.

Several celebrities, including Drake, showed up on Easter Sunday to both scramble with Combs and help raise money for downtown health workers during the Covid-19 crisis. But the Gram went crazy when Lopez appeared on a screen shared with Combs. The couple dates from 1999 to 2001 and they remained friends. It was a celebration of love when Lopez appeared, dancing with combs at “Suavemente” by Elvis Crespo. “I probably taught you that,” she joked, taking credit for her ex’s moves. Lopez was joined by her fiancé, sports analyst and former New York Yankee player Alex Rodriguez, who she said was a fan of Combs’ bad boy discography, which includes rapper Mase. “You and Mase are like heroes, okay?” Lopez told Combs. “It’s like every party we do, everything we do is like” Put Puffy and Mase. “” The trio also spoke of those who they believe are the real heroes right now – those working on the front lines during the pandemic. “These people are the real heroes,” Said Rodriguez. “Sometimes we twisted it. They say we are heroes, athletes and artists. It is the front line heroes who protect us, truly do the work of God.”

