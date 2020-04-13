Schiff conducts ‘surveillance’ of Trump’s coronavirus management

House Intelligence President Adam Schiff said his committee and others are “real-time monitoring” of the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are currently examining our intelligence resources. What did the intelligence community tell us at the end of last year or earlier this year? Other committees are doing similar analyzes, “Schiff (D-California) told MSNBC” AM Joy “on Sunday.

While Schiff promised the 9/11 style commission that he and his California Democratic colleagues – including the senses. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris – Asking to be bipartisan, the former director of dismissal focused on the Trump administration’s missed warning signs to fight the virus. .

“It is very important, I think, when examining the intelligence component on this subject to realize that intelligence is only one of the warnings sent to the administration. Many of these warnings were in the public domain. They came from public health organizations, such as the WHO or the CDC or its own National Security Council, and ignored these warnings. “

He continued, “We are deeply immersed in what the intelligence community knows, what resources we would bring to it and what we need to do prospectively to better protect the country in the future.” This last piece, how to protect the country in the future, is really the mission of this independent commission on which we based ourselves, we used the model of the September 11 commission. “

House majority whip James Clyburn (D-SC) has promised that the new House committee, formally established to oversee the response of the federal coronavirus, will not focus on managing the crisis through President Trump said last week that he would simply oversee the distribution of the $ 2.2 trillion rescue package.

“I understand that this committee will be forward-looking, we will not go back on what the president may have done or not done before the crisis. The crisis is with us, “said the South Carolina Democrat during a CNN” State of the Union “appearance.

In response to the committee’s launch, Trump said during a White House coronavirus briefing that “this is not the time for politics,” he said lightly to the panel.