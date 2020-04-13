San Francisco’s iconic City Lights bookstore is about to close

(CNN) – San Francisco The iconic City Lights bookstore is on the verge of collapse as the coronavirus pandemic forces the business to close.

Elaine Katzenberger, who is the publisher and CEO of City Lights Booksellers & Publishers – the store and its publishing arm – launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the $ 300,000 needed to keep the business afloat.

“City Lights is facing formidable challenges today: our bookstore has been closed to the public since March 16 and must remain closed for an indefinite period”, Katzenberger wrote on April 9

She added: “Unlike some stores, we are not even able to process online orders because we want our bookstores to stay safe at home. With no way to generate income, our cash reserves are shrinking rapidly , the bills coming due and with a primary commitment to our staff, which we have sent home with full salary and health care, and which we hope to keep as healthy and financially secure as possible. “

City Lights was founded by Lawrence Ferlinghetti, one of the members of the Beat movement, in 1953. The store in the now fashionable North Beach district is synonymous with Beat Generation and was the editor of the famous Allen Ginsberg poem “Howl”.

It still serves as a meeting place for San Francisco from the creative community and hosts readings, book signings and other literary events.

Ferlinghetti has been named the first winning poet in the city of San Francisco, and his 100th birthday, March 24, 2019, was declared Lawrence Ferlinghetti Day in the city near the bay.

As of April 10, the Keep City Lights Books Alive campaign had raised $ 106,000, more than a third of its goal.

The bookstore also asked fans around the world to share their memories of City Lights on social media.