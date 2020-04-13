San Francisco’s iconic City Lights bookstore is about to close

Elaine Katzenberger, who is the publisher and CEO of City Lights Booksellers & Publishers – the store and its publishing arm – launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the $ 300,000 needed to keep the business afloat.
She added: “Unlike some stores, we are not even able to process online orders because we want our bookstores to stay safe at home. With no way to generate income, our cash reserves are shrinking rapidly , the bills coming due and with a primary commitment to our staff, which we have sent home with full salary and health care, and which we hope to keep as healthy and financially secure as possible. “
Ferlinghetti has been named the first winning poet in the city of San Francisco, and his 100th birthday, March 24, 2019, was declared Lawrence Ferlinghetti Day in the city near the bay.
As of April 10, the Keep City Lights Books Alive campaign had raised $ 106,000, more than a third of its goal.
The bookstore also asked fans around the world to share their memories of City Lights on social media.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/eNcysYIJxbM/index.html