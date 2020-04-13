Samuel Adams offers $ 1,000 grants to unemployed restaurant and bar workers

But in 20 states, restaurant workers will be able to receive relief thanks to Samuel Adams.

In partnership with the Greg Hill Foundation, Samuel Adams launched the Strong Fund Restaurant , which provides $ 1,000 to restaurant workers in 20 states, including California, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas and Vermont.

The Boston brewery launched the fund in mid-March in its hometown of Massachusetts, but expanded it to other states after seeing its success.

“The original Strong Fund restaurant raised nearly $ 500,000 from 2,000 individual donors in its first week, with support from athletes David Ortiz to Jimmy Develin and chefs Ming Tsai, Chris Coombs and Ken Oringer,” says the fund’s website.

“Samuel Adams and the Greg Hill Foundation quickly realized that the need was widespread and that the desire to support was even stronger,” he adds. Samuel Adams donated over $ 2 million to start the fund. As of Sunday afternoon, the fund had raised nearly $ 2.7 million, according to the website. To be eligible for the subsidy, a person must have worked in a restaurant, bar, café or nightclub located in one of the 20 states, have been a full-time employee and be employed for three months or more at the same place. They will also have to submit their last two full-time pay stubs. Applications will be accepted until April 30. Those who are ready to make a donation can do so on the fund’s website. “Samuel Adams made his debut in the beloved bars and restaurants of Boston 35 years ago and simply wouldn’t be where he is today without the people at these establishments who have supported us from the very beginning”, Samuel Adams said in a statement to CNN. . “During this unprecedented period, we are honored to give back to the community that has supported us for so long with the Restaurant Strong Fund.”

