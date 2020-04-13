Samuel Adams offers $ 1,000 grants to unemployed restaurant and bar workers

But in 20 states, restaurant workers will be able to receive relief thanks to Samuel Adams.
The Boston brewery launched the fund in mid-March in its hometown of Massachusetts, but expanded it to other states after seeing its success.
“Samuel Adams and the Greg Hill Foundation quickly realized that the need was widespread and that the desire to support was even stronger,” he adds.
Samuel Adams donated over $ 2 million to start the fund. As of Sunday afternoon, the fund had raised nearly $ 2.7 million, according to the website.
To be eligible for the subsidy, a person must have worked in a restaurant, bar, café or nightclub located in one of the 20 states, have been a full-time employee and be employed for three months or more at the same place.
“Samuel Adams made his debut in the beloved bars and restaurants of Boston 35 years ago and simply wouldn’t be where he is today without the people at these establishments who have supported us from the very beginning”, Samuel Adams said in a statement to CNN. . “During this unprecedented period, we are honored to give back to the community that has supported us for so long with the Restaurant Strong Fund.”
