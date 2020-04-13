Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of coronavirus

The Navy has not released the name of the sailor, who was admitted Thursday to the intensive care unit of a US Navy hospital. CNN previously reported that a USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who tested positive for the virus on March 30 was found to be numb and placed in the intensive care unit.

In addition, a US defense official told CNN that four of the ship’s sailors had been transferred to the hospital.

“Over the weekend, four other sailors from Theodore Roosevelt were admitted to the hospital for surveillance. All are in stable condition, none of them in the ICU or on ventilation,” said the official.

Nearly 600 sailors on the Roosevelt tested positive for Covid-19, the US Navy said in a statement, adding that 92% of Roosevelt’s crew members had been tested for the virus.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Roosevelt was at the center of controversy that led to the resignation last week of Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, who had fired the captain of the aircraft carrier Brett Crozier after the leak of a memorandum in which he implored the Navy. authorities to urgently evacuate the ship to protect the health of its sailors. Crozier also expressed concern about the difficulties in containing the virus on board the vessel and asked that the seafarers be allowed to quarantine ashore. “We are not at war. Seafarers do not need to die. If we do not act now, we cannot take care of our most trustworthy asset: our seafarers,” he wrote. in the memo that three US defense officials have CNN. The Vice President of the Chiefs of Staff, General John Hyten, told reporters Thursday that the U.S. military must plan for similar epidemics in the future as the Department of Defense tries to keep up with the effects of the virus. “I think it is not a good idea to think that the Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind problem. We have too many ships at sea, we have too many deployed capabilities. There are 5,000 sailors on a door – nuclear powered aircraft. ” Thinking that it won’t happen again is not a good way to plan. What we need to do is figure out how to plan for these kinds of Covid environments, “said Hyten. Nearly 3,000 American soldiers have tested positive for the coronavirus, two soldiers have died. This story is breaking and will be updated.

