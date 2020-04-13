Ryan Reynolds reignites online quarrel with Hugh Jackman

by April 13, 2020 entertainment
It was Reynolds turn to the troll Jackman after the “Wolverine” star posted a love message to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for their 24th wedding anniversary.

“These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I know, we keep improving. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy birthday. # 24,” Jackman posted on Saturday. sides of a photo of the two.

Reynolds was quick to hit in the comments, writing, “Hang in there, Deb.”

It was the last of their ongoing quarrel. In 2018, Reynolds created a fake advertisement for Jackman and Jackman responded by letting his dog go to the bathroom in a photo of Reynolds.

In 2019, Reynolds appeared on “Today Show Australia” where he joked that Jackman was “a bad person”.

Then they called a truce on Instagram, “Official truce with @realhughjackman!” Reynolds wrote by posting a photo of both shaking hands. “As a sign of goodwill, I’m going to do a great publicity for his business, Laughing Man Coffee. I can’t wait!”

Obviously, this did not last.

