Rudy Gobert recovers Donovan Mitchell’s friendship in the fallout from coronavirus

Amid reports of a strained relationship between Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell after the pair tested positive for coronavirus, Gobert downplayed the tiff and assured that the two were ready to go. ‘before.

Talk with Taylor Rooks on Instagram Live Gobert said on Sunday that he had spoken with Mitchell for the first time since learning that he was the team’s first virus carrier. Mitchell, who tested positive a few days after Gobert and the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season, would have been reluctant to rekindle his friendship with his three-year-old teammate.

“It is true that we did not speak for a while after that, but we did speak a few days ago,” said Gobert. “We are both ready to go there and try to win a championship for this team.”

Yahoo Sports reported Sunday that the two players had problems with each other following their positive COVID-19 results. Gobert had publicly apologized on March 12 for his “reckless” behavior, such as his ill-advised gag hitting all microphones at a press conference on March 9 and invisible locker room outbursts, leading to the suspension of the season.

However, The Athletic reported that a source familiar with the situation said that their relationship “did not seem recoverable”.

The Athletic also reported that his teammates noticed that Gobert was coughing and showing symptoms of illness several days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus. They recommended that he be tested and Gobert initially resisted before finally meeting with trainers and being tested.

“It’s not about being unprofessional,” said Gobert on Sunday. “You know, everyone has different relationships – it’s never perfect. Married people, it’s never perfect. So you know, me and my teammates, it’s far from perfect. In the end, we both want the same thing – and it’s a win. We are both grown men and we are both going to do what it takes to win. “

Gobert, 27, said he received death threats in the days following the publication of his positive results. But regarding what happened with Mitchell, Gobert reiterated that the whole incident was exaggerated.

“There is no fight,” said Gobert. “These are the thousands of people who die every day, and what we can do to help, what we can do to make a difference. That’s what I’m focusing on now. “