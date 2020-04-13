Ross Perot in brief – CNN

Birth name: Henry Ray Perot, legally changed his name to Henry Ross Perot

Dad: Gabriel Ross Perot, cotton broker and part-time horse dealer

Mother: Lulu May (Ray) Perot, secretary

Wedding: Margot (Birmingham) Perot (September 13, 1956 – July 9, 2019, her death)

Children: Katherine, Carolyn, Suzanne, Nancy and Henry Ross Jr.

Education: US Naval Academy, 1953

Military service: US Navy, 1953-1957

Other facts:

Legally changed his name to Henry Ross Perot at the age of 12, and went by Ross, like his father and late brother Gabriel Ross Perot Jr.

Began working at the age of 7, doing odd jobs like breaking horses, delivering newspapers and selling Christmas cards, garden seeds and magazines.

In 1969, his efforts to deliver goods to American prisoners of war detained in northern Vietnam brought the treatment of prisoners of war to the fore. Prisoners of war later claimed that the publicity had finally resulted in better treatment by the North Vietnamese.

Third party candidate for President of the United States in the 1992 and 1996 elections.

Foundation of the Perot Foundation.

He was an Eagle Scout.

Chronology:

1957-1962 – IT vendor for IBM Corporation.

June 27, 1962 – Founds Electronic Data Systems Corporation (EDS), a data processing company, in Dallas with a loan of $ 1,000 from his wife.

1968 – EDS becomes a listed company, making Perot a billionaire. Fortune magazine calls Perot “the fastest and richest Texan” and puts it on the cover.

1974 – Awarded with the Medal for Distinguished Public Service from the Ministry of Defense for its efforts in favor of prisoners of war.

1979 – Funds a secret mission called Operation Hotfoot to rescue two EDS employees from an Iranian prison, an event which is then transformed into a book entitled “On Wings of Eagles” written by Ken Follett.

1983 – Texas Governor Mark White recruits Perot to head a national education reform commission.

June 27, 1984 – Sells EDS to Sells EDS to General Motors Company (GM) for 2.5 billion dollars and shares, becoming the largest shareholder and director of GM.

December 1986 – Pursuant to a buyout agreement, Perot resigns from the board of General Motors and sells all of its GM Class E shares to receive approximately $ 750 million.

1988 – Perot Systems Corporation founded in Dallas.

1988-1994 and 1997-2004 – Member of the board of directors of Perot Systems.

July 16, 1992 – To withdraw from the presidential race by declaring that it could not win and to remain in the race would only create problems for the electoral process.

September 18, 1992 – Qualifies for the Arizona ballot, completing efforts to put his name on the 50 state ballots.

October 1, 1992 – Enter the presidential race as an independent.

November 3, 1992 – Receives one of the highest percentages ever recorded for an independent presidential candidate (18.9%), but comes third, behind Bill clinton and Outgoing President George H.W. Buisson.

September 1995 – Forms the Reform Party.

Nov 5, 1996 – Obtains 8% of the votes in the presidential election as a candidate for the Reform Party. President Clinton is re-elected to the post.

November 1997-August 2000 – President and Chief Executive Officer of Perot Systems Corporation.

February 2, 1999 – Perot Systems Corporation wins 172% in its first public offering.

Aug 22, 2000 – Names his son, Ross Perot Jr., president and chief executive officer of Perot Systems. The head office is moved to Plano, Texas, and Perot Sr. continues to chair the board of directors until September 2004.

2004-2009 – Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Directors of Perot Systems.

May 2008 – The five Perot children give a $ 50 million gift to the new Victory Park branch of the Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas in honor of their parents, Margot and Ross Perot. The new location will be named the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

November 3, 2009 – Dell Incorporated purchases Perot Systems for $ 3.9 billion, a net gain of approximately $ 400 million for the Perot family.

December 1, 2012 – The Perot Museum of Nature and Science opens in Dallas.