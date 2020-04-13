Roger Goodell to announce 2020 NFL Draft picks in his basement

Roger Goodell will not be whistled this year – unless he disturbs his neighbors or family members.

Like everyone else, the NFL Commissioner will pass the NFL draft at home. Goodell will announce the 32 first round choices for the basement of his home in Bronxville, N.Y., according to Peter King of NBC.

Due to social distancing regulations in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will take place almost from April 23 to 25. Originally, it was to be held in Las Vegas before the virus resulted in the cancellation or postponement of all sports around the world. Fans of the project have regularly and strongly expressed their aversion to the commissioner in recent years, but will have to do it from their home this time.

The NFL recently announced that 58 prospects had confirmed that they would participate in the historic virtual project, but they would not be able to get a basic photo on stage with the commissioner.

Before this report, it was unclear where Goodell would be stationed, whether he would be at home or in any TV studio if the league allowed it. The team leaders and club staff will write from their homes and the commissioner will also participate in the luxury of his own.

At least it won’t be booed.