Roe v. Wade in brief

1971 – The case is filed by Norma McCorvey, known in court documents as Jane Roe, against Henry Wade, the Dallas County attorney, who enforced a Texas law prohibiting abortion except to save the life of ‘a woman.

The constitutional question: does the Constitution recognize a woman’s right to an abortion, overturning the Texas ban?

decision

The Court held that a woman’s right to an abortion fell within the right to privacy (recognized in Griswold v. Connecticut) protected by the Fourteenth Amendment. The decision gave a woman the right to an abortion throughout the pregnancy and defined different levels of state interest in regulating abortion in the second and third trimesters.

The ruling affected the laws of 46 states.

Legal timeline

1971 – The Supreme Court agrees to hear the case filed by Roe against Wade, who was enforcing the Texas abortion law, which had been declared unconstitutional in a previous federal district court case. Wade was unaware of the legal decision and the two parties appealed.

December 13, 1971 – The case is being debated in the United States Supreme Court.

October 11, 1972 – The case is referred to the United States Supreme Court.

Jan 22, 1973 – The United States Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, affirms the legality of a woman’s right to an abortion under the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution.

June 17, 2003 – McCorvey (Roe) files a petition with the American district court of Dallas to have the case reversed and asks the court to examine new evidence that abortion harms women. Includes 1,000 affidavits from women who say they regret their abortions.

The players

McCorvey – Texas resident who sought an abortion. Texas law prohibits abortions except to save the life of the pregnant mother. McCorvey was pregnant when she became the principal complainant in the case. She abandoned the baby for adoption.

Since then, McCorvey has come forward and changed sides in the abortion debate. In 1997, McCorvey launched Roe No More, a pro-life awareness organization that was dissolved in 2008. McCorvey died on February 18, 2017.

Wade – Dallas County District Attorney from 1951 to 1987. McCorvey sued him because he had enforced a law prohibiting abortion except to save the life of a woman. He died on March 1, 2001.

Sarah Weddington – Lawyer for McCorvey.

Linda Coffee – Lawyer for McCorvey.

Jay Floyd – argued the Texas case in the first argument.

Robert C. Flowers – argued the Texas case in the second argument.

Opinion of the Supreme Court of Justice

Concordants: Warren Burger, William Orville Douglas, Potter Stewart

Dissident: William H. Rehnquist, Byron White