Robert Wickens is back on the track. From his basement

Wickens’ car was shredded on impact and by the time his broken shell returned by helicopter to the runway, torn from all four wheels, he was in serious condition.

In the days and weeks that followed, Wickens learned that he had suffered a serious injury to the spine, paralyzing him from the chest down.

But to be informed of such devastating news is one thing, to believe and accept it is another. “When I couldn’t move my legs, I just thought it was because they were in plaster. Once I took them off, I would be fine,” he said.

Except that he was not well. It was still difficult, he said, to determine when it all went down.

“I was taking so much medicine for my pain and various other things that it took a while before I became myself and before I could really understand what happened,” he said. .

Like many in the world, the Coronavirus pandemic affected him. But, strangely, Covid-19 is what also set off the 31-year-old pilot.

Although Wickens still aspires to race IndyCars again, he obviously can’t do it at the moment. But then, no one is running these days. Originally scheduled to start in March, no one can say for sure when this year NTT INDYCAR Series Will start. There are currently 15 races on the calendar, the first of which is scheduled to take place on June 6.

Meanwhile, the pilots participate in the INDYCAR IRacing Challenge, a competitive series using virtual simulation, and, in its infancy, Wickens started last and finished respectably eighth. Since he only had a few days to practice on his new simulator, which is located in his basement, it was even more impressive.

“It was incredible,” he beamed, “just to be able to participate again. People think it’s just a video game and I can assure you that it isn’t. I had four engineers on my team, Arrow McLaren SP, in my ear We were talking about strategies. I can’t say enough how seriously we all take this. “

Wickens, who finished 26th in Saturday’s INDYCAR IRacing challenge, admitted that simulator racing could never be compared to the rush to drive at 240mph for real, but it’s not a picnic either. . “If you hit the wall and don’t let go of the steering wheel, it can break your hands,” he said.

“I won’t lie, I was exhausted. Mentally, it was tighter things than I think I ever did. Forty-five laps of not spinning, not crashing, you can’t do When I started IndyCar in 2018, all I wanted was a top 10. It was very satisfying. The bug is back, now I can’t wait for the next one. “

The life of a professional race driver can be exhausting, an endless carousel of airports, racetracks and hotels. This experience couldn’t have been more different. Although he had media engagements after the race, the experience was over once he returned to his kitchen.

No one can predict with certainty how the world, especially sport, will change following a pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people, but Wickens awaits the reputation of simulated esports and video games have been improved after being showcased during a period when there were few other sports to watch.

Last weekend, approximately five million people attended Grand National virtual steeplechase in the UK and professional basketball players also competed in the NBA 2K on ESPN.

“It kept growing and gaining momentum, but now that it has been picked up in the past few weeks, I can see it persist,” he said.

“Perhaps during the off season of racing we can have a winter cup – all drivers can run through esports. Often in sports you know before the match what will happen, but the esports world is a completely different animal. ” “

Wickens has made incredible progress since his accident. In September, he stood at his wedding to Karli Woods. He also knows better than most how to cope with adversity.

Paralysis means that he has a restricted diaphragm, which makes him particularly concerned about Covid-19. He and his wife have been isolated since the second week of March, but it has not been easy.

“I would be lying if I said that my rehabilitation was not affected, but I have equipment at home and I do everything I can,” he said.

“I feel like I’m as worried as the next person. My wife and I took precautions very early on. I still have a good immune system but it’s so unknown until we take it aware of what’s going on, I think everyone should stay home and take this very seriously. This is what my wife and I have been doing from the start. “

Offering advice on how people could better cope with the changes that Covid-19 has imposed on society, he said: “When my accident happened, I understood how being mentally strong could have an impact. on the outcome of my recovery.

“You shouldn’t be ashamed or embarrassed if you’re going through a little funk. Everyone has these days, so kiss them and try to be stronger tomorrow.

“What really helps me is to give me a goal every day. Whether it’s to rearrange your pantry or clean the house, go for a run or a walk with your dog, whatever makes you feel accomplished for that day, just try to get out of bed and set a goal and try to reach it.

“That’s what I tried to do with my recovery. I’m stuck with this and I have to keep trying to work on it.”