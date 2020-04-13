Robert Kennedy’s granddaughter: thousands gather to remember Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her son

One participant called the ceremony touching, moving and devastating.

The virtual memorial, described by one participant as “love and thanksgiving”, was named “A gathering of love and thanksgiving for Maeve and Gideon”. It included prayers, poems, readings and songs, according to a source who virtually attended the event.

“Yesterday’s service was extraordinary, meaningful, affectionate and painful. It was incredibly difficult to cry together without being physically together, but the memories of Maeve and Gideon were so strong that everyone felt close,” Alan Fleischmann, former chef Maeve’s mother Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, who remains very close to the family, told CNN.

People magazine first reported the details of the ceremony.

Maeve’s husband David praised his wife and son in touching tributes, the source said.

The source said David McKean said he had a crush on her the first time he met her. He talked about their young courtship, how they would always write letters, even in the present, and how they talked about growing up together.

“This intense love never tarnished at all. It just grew. It became deeper and more complex and more complete. It incorporated our triumphs and our struggles and our joy and our struggles and more laughter than anyone else. could never expect a life, and it has become the foundation on which we have built our lives, “he told participants, according to People Magazine.

David McKean also spoke fondly of his son, describing him as extraordinary and caring, the source said. He concluded his remarks by thanking family and friends for their support during this unimaginable time.

“We are all so grateful that you are with us today, but also that you have been with us on the road leading here, and that you are with us on the journey that awaits us. Thank you for your love and your support, “he said, according to People.

Maeve was the daughter of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and her husband lawyer David Townsend.

On April 3, the mother and son went to Chesapeake Bay in a canoe to retrieve a ball that had fallen into the water while playing a game. The canoe capsized due to strong currents, according to Maryland state authorities. The incident was judged to be an accident.