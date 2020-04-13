Rivets on jeans could be a thing of the past

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

For almost 150 years, jeans have been fashion staples – almost everyone, everywhere, has a pair.

They are robust and versatile, but also make a significant contribution to fashion’s unenviable reputation as one of the most polluting industries in the world.

Now, a British charity, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, hopes to change that by encouraging clothing companies to subscribe to its “Jeans Redesign Guidelines” – and that could change the design of jeans as we know them.

On the one hand, the list indicates that metal rivets must be “designed” or “minimized”. Metal rivets were the basis of the design patented by Levi Strauss in 1873. Known as the “XX” pants, they were later nicknamed the 501. The rivets were originally used to reinforce jeans in areas where they could be torn, but modern stitching made them purely decorative.

The new guidelines, part of the charity’s Make Fashion Circular initiative, state that jeans must withstand at least 30 home washes, be made from << fibres de cellulose issues de méthodes agricoles régénératives, biologiques ou de transition >> and be free from dangerous chemicals. Sanding, finishing stones and using potassium permanganate (an oxidizing agent that discolour denim) is also prohibited.

“The idea is to extend the life of your jeans as long as possible,” said François Souchet, manager of Make Fashion Circular, during a telephone interview, “and (to) bring all the members of the chain to start asking, ‘How can we rethink this product in its second life?’ “” How can I reduce its environmental impact and do it ethically? “”

The history of modern blue jeans begins in 1853, when a Bavarian immigrant called Levi Strauss brought denim to America.

After moving to San Francisco to open his own dry goods business, Strauss began supplying the fabric to a Nevada tailor called Jacob Davis. The fabric proved popular among workers, cowboys, and miners because it was better suited than traditional work clothes to withstand harsh conditions. Davis then specialized in denim pants and later created a pair reinforced with copper rivets placed in pockets and flies.

The pants evolved over the next century, moving from blue-collar clothing to navy blue uniforms, then to the signifiers of rebellion and anguish among young people, pop culture and beatniks. They have received recognition from celebrities such as John Wayne and Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe and James Dean, but also Elvis, Paul Newman, Jefferson Airplane, Marvin Gaye, Brooke Shields (in his emblematic Calvin Kleins around 1980), Tupac and Pharrell .

In their transformation, blue jeans have retained an almost egalitarian appeal. They have been reinvented as luxury items and, almost simultaneously, in fast mode. In doing so, they also took a significant part of the manufacturing of clothing – and, ironically, since they were originally created as durable clothing, they became almost disposable products.

“What was once supposed to be one of the most durable items in our closets is now something we buy and make in frightening volumes,” said Anika Kozlowski, assistant professor of fashion design, ethics and of sustainability at Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada. . “Which has resulted in significant environmental impacts.”

High environmental cost

Traditionally, jeans are made of cotton. Although natural and biodegradable, the fiber comes from one of the most “thirsty” cultures in the world. In addition to the water needed to grow cotton, more is then used in dyeing, rinsing and finishing to achieve the classic look of denim, which comes from weaving indigo dyed cotton yarn (warp) with white cotton (weft).

During its lifetime, a single pair of jeans can use up to 919 gallons of water , including production and washing, according to Levi’s. Bleaches, enzymes and pesticides are also part of the process – just like sandblasting, a denim weathering technique used to achieve a “distressed” look.

This process involves projecting abrasive materials at high speed through an air compressor to clean and shape the surface of the denim. It can have extremely harmful effects on the environment and the workers who make the jeans. Sandblasting has been shown to cause silicosis, an incurable lung disease that is often fatal.

“Taking steps towards a more environmentally friendly supply chain has become almost inevitable,” said Kozlowski. “There are so many problems with the industry that there are currently.”

The H&M group, GAP, C&A, Lee Jeans and Reformation are some of the labels that have committed to joining Jeans Redesign. Others are expected to follow, with the first garments created using established guidelines to hit stores next year.

Levi’s did not sign, but the company – and other big names like Wrangler’s and G-Star Raw – have taken steps to reduce their environmental impact, either by reducing water use, developing blends more sustainable or by working with smaller manufacturing plants to ensure ethical cultivation and processing methods.

New technologies have helped brands to review their production and supply chains. The Spanish factory Tejidos Roy, for example, created a waterless dyeing system, in collaboration with Indigo Mill Designs and the Gaston College Textile Technology Center, based in the United States, which use 100% less water for dyeing , 89% less chemicals and 65% less energy.

“But it’s still a tiny niche across the industry,” said Dio Kurazawa, head of denim at the WGSN trend forecasting agency and co-founder of The Bear Scouts, a platform that connects brands to manufacturers. durable. “Too many companies just haven’t made the commitment to change as much as necessary, even if the innovation is there. This is partly due to costs, partly due to unwillingness.”

More work is needed to reduce the environmental cost of denim, according to Souchet of Make Fashion Circular. “Jeans were an obvious entry point for such a business,” he said. “The denim sector has already made a lot of efforts to improve its manufacturing process. It is aware of its own problems. Our guidelines want to build on that, to create better alignment across the supply chain. “

Brands participating in Jeans Redesign will need to provide annual reports to show their progress. But Kurazawa and Kozlowski are skeptical about the long-term impact of the program.

“Personally, I don’t think the rules will change much,” said Kurazawa. “Manufacturing countries need help with infrastructure and living wages for factory workers. Initiatives like these guidelines have little (in terms of) measurable results in this regard.”

Kozlowski said that while the initiative is laudable, what is needed is more monitoring.

“I think the pressure from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for sustainability is great, but the problem is that there is no governing body ensuring that the standards are effectively implemented,” she said. . “The supply chain is global, so it’s very difficult to impose control.”