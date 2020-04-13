Review: “Saturday Night Live” returns, far from home

“Saturday Night Live” resumed flight, ah, Saturday evening, presenting its first show of the New Sheltered World Order. With not only the late night TV hosts, but ordinary people finding ways to keep the entertainment on, it would seem like a lack of imagination, a nerve failure for NBC’s flagship comedy – which has stood up to all kinds of upheavals in the past 45 years – not to try.

That it would be different is obvious, although as the 90-minute program shows, the same is true. (It was not live, however – it would have been a technical nightmare in addition to an experience.) Whether it was good was a question to be answered on the broadcast, and by each viewer, depending on the generosity we feel. towards the show and its casting from season to season, from week to week. Like always.

“It’s a strange time to try to be funny, but trying to be funny is all” Saturday night live, “said Tom Hanks, coronavirus survivor, at the top of its 10th edition. was the most obvious choice in the world for this job.) “There will be good things, maybe one or two stinks, you know the drill.” We do.

All things considered, it was pretty good. And all things considered, it was pretty good too.

In addition to the variable quality of the sketches, the show was marked by different degrees of technical polishing, image quality, sound quality and costumes. (Hanks was in a suit at the top – “It’s the first time I’ve worn anything other than sweatpants since March 11” – and more casual at the end.) A glimpse of the actors’ living spaces, in the opening credits and throughout the show revealed that some live like adults and some like young adults, and also that Tom Hanks has a nice kitchen, a collection of old typewriters and a set of Encyclopedia Britannica .

What distinguishes “Saturday Night Live” from the late night talk show, of course, is that it is an ensemble comedy, most of the time, that seems difficult to achieve when its members, like the rest of us are assaulted in their individual bunkers. But the fact that the whole world has discovered ways to be together when they are forced to separate provides both the form and the content of a new type of group comedy.

“Live from Zoom is between March and August,” said Kate McKinnon in place of the usual cold-capper; perhaps the best piece of the night was built around a Zoom orientation session, with Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant as state-of-the-art receptionists unable to control or understand the application. YouTube (Heidi Gardner as teen film critic Bailey Gismert playing the premiere on streaming services: “Sorry, but as a new movie is showing up on the Samsung in the den, it’s awkward” ), FaceTime and Twitch (with Mikey Day very funny as a failing player) all the framed sketches.

Television, after all, has always been a subject of parody and pastiche on “SNL”, “Jeopardy!” to “Wayne’s World” to “The Californians”, and it is quite natural to look to the improvised and democratic screen world in which we all live as something to use and make fun of.

The lack of audience to create energy and help the spectator to think that something funny was not fatal to the temporarily reorganized late-night talk shows, and it was not particularly missed here . There was some applause recorded for Hanks at the top of his monologue, and for “Weekend Update”, co-host Michael Che gathered a small teleconference audience because “telling jokes with no one looks like pictures hostages. ” His segment – which included Alec Baldwin on the phone under the name of Donald Trump – was, structurally, the most needed audience. (Che, who recently lost her grandmother to a coronavirus, signed, “I am Martha’s grandson.”)

(Maybe if this stop comes long enough, laughter will start to sound strange on any TV program, and we will come to prefer silence; I am not putting money on it, but it is a possibility to consider.)

Kate McKinnon released her Ruth Bader Ginsburg for “Workout at Home with RBG”, in which justice uses tea bags for punching bags and cotton swabs for dumbbells. Her cat did what looked like an unexpected appearance: “He’s my trainer,” said McKinnon. “If I’m wrong, he eats me.” Guest Larry David broadcast from his home as Bernie Sanders broadcast from his home, speaking on elementary school (“Always a bridesmaid never the Democratic candidate”) and shaking hands: “The only greeting we need is the half-wave; it’s 50% hello and 50% eeeeh disappear “, which represents approximately 80% David and 20% Sanders.

What else? An animated short film “Middle Age Mutant Ninja Turtles” (“They were so cool, now they’re driving their spoiled kids to school”); some clips from Pete Davidson (“made by Pete’s mother”); a program of meetings on the theme of quarantine, “How far will you go?” (“After months of social distancing, it’s time for our competitors to test how desperate they are to touch another human”); Ego Nwodim offers a FaceTime emergency makeup tutorial using Crayola markers.

Aidy Bryant tried to create calm with “Visualizations With Aidy”, against a background of images: “What about hot dogs? Yes, summer time, what about the First World War – sorry, I’m sorry. What about hot fresh bread with butter; how about dancing, yes, you and your best friends who are all elderly women who all dance in this recreation center. “

Musical guest Chris Martin – it’s not “SNL” without one – covered Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm”, in a way perhaps more interesting for Chris Martin fans than for fans of Bob Dylan. Where the second performance would be, just before the close, there was a beautiful tribute the late Hal Willner, producer of the series’ sketches, with tributes from Adam Sandler, Bill Hader, John Mulaney and Fred Armisen and a checkered choir of women “SNL”, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch and Molly Shannon, singing Lou Reed Willner’s “Perfect Day”, died last week from complications from COVID-19.

Will it be unique or the first of what everyone involved should hope are not too many isolated episodes shot in isolation? Next week’s show will be a rehearsal of the Mulaney / David Byrne episode of February 28 – not so long ago, and yet very long ago. But why not? Some of Saturday’s routines could be turned into recurring pieces. There is more than one way to take off on Zoom, more than one kind of influencer aspiring to make fun of YouTube. “Saturday Night Live” doesn’t always have to be great – it often isn’t. But it’s good to have him there, being more or less himself.