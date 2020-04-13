Review: How the Los Angeles 60s movements fought for justice

Post-war Los Angeles was a brilliant postcard of progress: its entertainment, aerospace and automotive industries were buzzing, the weather was always perfect and the price was right for this dream suburban home where you could get a crispy tan next to your kidney. pool. It was a good time to live … if you were white.

For everyone, it was “apartheid”, according to a member of a 1959-1960 commission to study the urban problems of southern California.

This is the state of the city at the start of “Burning the Night: L.A. in the 1960s”. Authors Mike Davis and Jon Wiener deploy racist metropolis where politicians are in the 1% pocket, violent cops literally get away with murder and local press – especially the Los Angeles Times – are on the right track . As James Baldwin observed, “there is … no distance between Birmingham and Los Angeles”.

Non-whites, these 1 million people of African, Asian and Mexican descent living on the margins, have simply been “withdrawn from utopia”, working invisibly in segregated communities like San Gabriel, East LA and Watts in as bad guys like LAPD leader William Parker, Mayor Sam Yorty and governors Pat Brown and Ronald Reagan have served the status quo. How bad was it? In 1964, the LAPD openly wore Barry Goldwater for the president’s badges.

We remember the 1960s as a perfect storm of rebellion, but our memories are often shaped by sequences of repetitive archival information tattooed in our brains. “Set the Night on Fire” fills many empty spaces, focusing mainly on the emerging movements south and east of Los Angeles – the struggle for fair housing, the struggle to integrate schools and jobs – while digging into the forgotten core of Los Angeles resistance, enlightening those who have often taken life-threatening measures to speak out against injustice.

It’s a dense and detailed read, but for those looking for a weed narrative of the city’s various movements during the tumultuous 1960s, “Set the Night on Fire” is authoritative and impressive. It works well for skimmers, but the message of the book really resonates as a whole: progress is slow, painful and often dangerous but ultimately possible and worth the fight.

With activist and urban historian pedigrees, Davis (“City of Quartz”) and Wiener (“How we forgot the cold war») Write multifaceted accounts of milestones like the Watts Uprising. But they also provide detailed stories from lesser-known rebel operators: the Los Angeles Free Clinic, Ash Grove, The Free Press, screenwriter Budd Schulberg’s participation in the Watts Writers Workshop, and the rebel Catholic nun (and pop artist) Sister Corita Kent.

There are few absolute triumphs in this story, but the pioneering gay liberation actions of L.A. have managed to lay the foundation for a long-lasting unified movement. The authors describe 14 obscene arrests at an Echo Park club called the black cat on New Year’s Eve 1967, which sparked a protest by 500 people who prior to Stonewall in New York two-year uprising. And that’s how it all started: a gay-in at Griffith Park in May 1968; the country’s first gay pride parade two years later in Hollywood.

And the Watts rebellion sparked a cultural renaissance in the community, from the construction of the Watts towers to the writers’ workshop and the UGMAA (Union of God’s Musicians and Artists Ascension) of Horace Tapscott, who became the house group of the black power movement.

Dozens of seemingly unrelated movements are covered, but almost all have sailed on a common enemy – an establishment that would do almost anything to crush them. There are countless accounts of shady politicians and violent law enforcement agencies whose actions went unpunished as these groups fought desperately for what they believed. underlines – without any ambiguity – a racist system so ingrained that it is practically invincible.

Although they catalog these fights with the fervor of true believers, the authors do not hesitate to highlight the shortcomings of activists – politics, power struggles and missteps. For example, they believe that the black community has suffered because too many charismatic groups, ideologies and leaders have scrambled for supporters disenchanted with the incrementalism of civil rights, becoming more of a competition than a community.

Among them: Ron Karenga’s return to Africa movement; the Coordinating Committee for Nonviolent Students chaired by Stokely Carmichael (SNCC); and the more extreme Nation of Islam, which the Times described as “dedicated to the extermination of the white race”.

When they found common ground, it was fleeting. SNCC, Black Panthers, and United States leaders shared a leg at a Free Huey (Newton, Panthers) rally at the Sports Arena in February 1968 – Davis and Wiener called it “the highlight of the unity of blacks and the immediate cause of its decline. “The groups argued over everything from the order of speakers to the disbursement of the funds raised.

It’s not always the big problems that motivate community action. “Set the night on fire” describes revolutions triggered by seemingly insignificant events. The 1968 Chicano explosions were sparked by a banned production of “Barefoot in the Park” at Wilson High School. The principal disconnected the plug after the last dress rehearsal, declaring that a line in the room was too risky. The next day, several hundred children, including 12-year-old children from a nearby high school, left their first class. The director called the police and the children were hung up. It marked, according to the authors, “the emergence of a new militant Chicano identity”. This culminated in the Chicano moratorium in 1970, the day of a much bigger scandal: a journalist Ruben Salazar was killed inside the Silver Dollar Bar in East L.A. after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by County Sheriff Thomas Wilson. The sheriff was never charged or reprimanded for his action.

Not surprisingly, the local political needle didn’t really move until after white middle-class children were clubbed during an anti-Vietnam war demonstration in Century City outside a hotel where President Lyndon Johnson was dining in 1968. “The white liberals in Westside had suddenly experienced the brutality against which blacks had been protesting for years,” write the authors. The action led to the rise of former police and city councilor Tom Bradley – who was black but barely radical. Bradley’s coalition was led by Westside Liberals, and he publicly rejected Black Panther Bobby Seale’s approval. He almost defeated outgoing mayor Sam Yorty in 1969, but beat him by hand four years later, starting a 20-year run at city hall.

“Set the Night on Fire” is an essential reference to the rich history of civil unrest in L.A., with a current of hope. Movements can and often change. Long after the end of the 1960s, the commitment to resistance remained a powerful tool.

Set fire to the night

By Mike Davis and Jon Wiener

Back: 800 pages, $ 34.95