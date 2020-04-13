Real estate mogul Stanley Chera dead at 78 from coronavirus

Real estate honor Stanley Chera passed away on Saturday after nearly a month of battle with the coronavirus.

The 78-year-old developer, who introduced boyfriend President Trump to the Veterans Day parade last fall, was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital in late March from his summer home near Deal, New Jersey, while the coronavirus pandemic was developing, when the Post first reported.

Trump had advised his longtime friend to move to Deal, where many Syrian Jewish families have large homes on the Atlantic Ocean, saying it would be “safer” than New York, real estate sources said. But it was too late. Both his wife and his wife, Frieda – known as “Cookie” – fell ill, but she recovered.

“I have friends who are incredibly sick. We thought they were going to have a sweet stay. And, in one case, he is unconscious – in a coma. And you say, “How did it happen?” Trump said of Chera during a recent White House briefing.

Born in Brooklyn, Chera went from working in her father Isaac’s little store to buying the neighboring building and growing a billion dollar real estate dynasty. Later, he became a Republican donor supporting another real estate scion, his friend Trump, in his presidential candidacy.

Chera is survived by her three sons, Richard and Isaac, who lead their father’s Crown acquisitions, and Chaim, who joined the Vornado Realty Trust after Crown and the Qatar Investment Authority purchased stakes, a retail portfolio valued at $ 5.6 billion. There are also many grandchildren.

Crown is now an investor in certain buildings of the World Trade Center and owner of numerous commercial assets in Brooklyn and Manhattan, including the Fulton Mall, shops at the foot of the Olympic tower and the St. Regis hotel. Vornado’s participation includes Crown stores that previously belonged to the base of 666 Fifth Ave. when this building was owned and operated by the Kushner family, including Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Chera and his wife have also been important donors for many health and humanitarian causes.